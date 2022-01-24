Pearl Taps Marc Watenmaker for VP of Sales to Help Bring AI to American Dentistry

The SaaS sales veteran joins Pearl’s leadership team to support expansion on heels of FDA clearance

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearl, the leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the appointment of Marc Watenmaker as Vice President of Sales. A sales leader with over 20 years experience successfully building growth-focused national revenue operations for dental and business-to-business software companies, Watenmaker joins Pearl’s leadership team to oversee global sales and support the company’s aggressive expansion in the U.S. dental market following FDA clearance of its flagship AI solution, Second Opinion®.





“Marc comes to Pearl at a crucial moment in the company’s growth and we’re thrilled to welcome someone who possesses not only the skills but also the passion to bring this capability to patient care globally,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “His understanding of the dental field and track record of implementing scalable sales strategies, in particular, will be invaluable as we introduce American dentistry to the first and only comprehensive, real-time dental pathology detection aid cleared for use in chairside clinical care.”

Prior to joining Pearl, Watenmaker’s experience includes leadership positions at Dental Intelligence, where he led marketing development and built the company’s best-in-class sales team from the ground up, and Demandforce, where he assembled and led a national sales team that vaulted the company to a $423M sale to Intuit. Most recently, Watenmaker served as Vice President of Sales at Broadly.

“I’ve been fortunate to spearhead business growth at several dental software companies, but AI is more than software and I expect its utility to extend into every corner of the dental field,” said Watenmaker. “I see its application in dental practices as the real game change, however. That’s what attracted me to Pearl: It is the only company delivering fully-baked, FDA-cleared clinical and practice management AI solutions that dentists and practices can use safely and effectively today. AI is making this an exciting time for dental professionals and patients––and I’m honored to be joining the company most responsible for the excitement.”

Pearl offers two AI-powered solutions for dental practices. Second Opinion® is a computer vision platform that can instantly and reliably identify and measure a comprehensive array of pathologies, restorations, and anatomy in dental x-rays. Practice Intelligence is a powerful business intelligence solution that merges radiographic insights from Pearl’s computer-enabled pathology detection engine with patient data from the practice management solution (PMS) to drive better clinical and financial decisions for dental practices.

To learn more about Pearl, visit: https://www.hellopearl.com/about

About Pearl

Pearl is shaping the future of dental care by delivering AI and computer vision solutions that advance efficiency, accuracy, transparency and patient care. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.hellopearl.com.

Contacts

Alex Foley

Matter Health for Pearl



[email protected]