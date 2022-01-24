Phenom AI Receives Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for 2nd Consecutive Year

AI, Automation and Machine Learning Technology Continues to Transform HR Industry

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), has been awarded a 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award from Business Intelligence Group. This is the second consecutive year that Phenom AI was recognized for its machine learning capabilities.





Phenom has helped hundreds of customers successfully adopt AI and automation, applying it across all areas of the talent lifecycle. As a result, candidates find the right job faster; employees learn and evolve; recruiters discover best-fit talent with efficiency and at scale; and hiring managers make stronger data-driven decisions to build their future teams.

“In today’s ultra-competitive talent landscape, we are equipping HR teams with the advanced AI, automation and machine learning technology they need to recruit best-fit candidates while retaining employees and empowering their growth,” said Kumar Ananthanarayana, executive director of product management at Phenom. “This recognition further underscores the work we’ve done in developing our AI to help one billion people find the right job.”

With the national quit rate at its highest level in over 20 years, Phenom has helped its customers address complex shifts in attracting, engaging and retaining employees. Phenom’s AI-based experience platform empowers employees to expand their current skills and develop new ones by recommending internal, personalized jobs — allowing them to picture their future in a company through intelligent career pathing

“Artificial Intelligence is now playing a major role in our lives as the technology expands,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “We are so proud that such an incredible group of companies won this year’s program. Congratulations to all the creativity and hard work of all every employee involved.”

Phenom recently hosted the HR industry’s only AI Day, demonstrating how HR professionals are using systems of intelligence to hire, develop and retain both knowledge and hourly workers. To learn all the ways AI can help HR, visit ai.phenom.com.

About Phenom



Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and managers with its Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity & Inclusion, Talent Marketplace, Gigs, Referrals, Hiring Manager and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates find the right job, employees grow and evolve, recruiters discover top talent, and managers build teams faster. Phenom was a winner in the Business Intelligence Group’s 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program for its sophisticated machine learning capabilities and was ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in the 2021 Inc. 5000.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

