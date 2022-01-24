Plume Launches TikTok-a-Thon to Raise $24K in 24 Hours for Trans Health

Plume partners with transgender community organizations to support HRT access

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On March 25, 2022, Plume, the first and largest transgender care provider, is partnering with trans-led organizations Point of Pride and #YouAreEssential to launch its third annual HRT Access Fund fundraiser. The fundraiser promotes access to gender-affirming hormone treatment (GAHT, also known as hormone replacement therapy or HRT). The fundraiser aims to raise $24,000 in 24 hours by hosting a TikTok-a-Thon with musical guests and transgender TikTok personalities. Audience members can donate to support the fundraiser by visiting this Give Lively site.

Plume provides safe, expert, and affirming hormone replacement therapy through the convenience of a smartphone guided by a team that is mostly trans themselves. The HRT Access Fund is a Point of Pride program, in partnership with Plume as the provider and #YouAreEssential as a fundraising partner. The Fund provides annual grants to transgender people who want to use hormones as part of their transition. New applications open this spring, and recipients will be notified later this fall of their acceptance. 100% of funds raised through the Fund will go directly to a trans person’s care. Each recipient gets 12 months of free, gender-affirming care at Plume, including telemedical visits, lab work, any medical letters needed related to transition, and prescription cost coverage. Get updates here.

TikTok star Mercury Stardust (she/her) is excited to assist Plume in reaching as many people in need with her 24hrs for $24k TikTok-a-Thon! Mercury is a Professional Home Maintenance Technician, burlesque performer, and award-winning activist. Known widely as the “Trans Handy Ma’am,” her unique brand of compassionate education in the Home Repair space has earned her internet fame. With over 1.7 million followers on TikTok, Mercury spreads DIY knowledge with love. She says it is her mission to help as many people in the community as possible who might not otherwise receive the care they need.

The fundraiser’s community partners are Point of Pride and #YouAreEssential. Point of Pride is a trans-led nonprofit dedicated to providing resources to underserved trans youth and adults. #YouAreEssential is a Black trans-led organization that raises funds in support of Black trans lives, some of the most vulnerable within the trans community.

“Gender-affirming healthcare saves lives,” said Dr. Jerrica Kirkley (she/her), co-founder of Plume. “Our shared goal with the HRT Access Fund is to lower barriers to care and help make the individual’s gender journey accessible, affordable and affirming. With rampant anti-trans legislation, access to affirming clinics has become increasingly difficult and stigmatizing. We look forward to continued partnership with Point of Pride and #YouAreEssential to raise funds and spread the word to our most vulnerable community members.”

More information is available at https://getplume.co/hrt-access-fund.

About Plume



Plume is the first and largest health technology company built for the transgender community focused on providing access to holistic gender-affirming care, including gender-affirming hormone therapy and emotional support services. Its vision is to make gender-affirming care available to anyone, anywhere until it transforms healthcare for every trans life. Plume is currently available in 37 states and accessible to over 93% of the trans population across the United States.

About Point of Pride



Point of Pride is a volunteer-operated and trans-led 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides gender-affirming support to trans folks across the country and around the world. Their mission is to help the most vulnerable members of our community feel seen and supported through access to life-saving health and wellness services. Point of Pride has donated free chest binders and femme shapewear garments to thousands of recipients in all 50 states and 78+ countries. Additionally, Point of Pride offers direct financial aid towards life-changing health and wellness services, such as surgery, permanent hair removal services, and access to prescription medicine/therapy. To date, they have awarded more than $212,975 in grant support.

About #YouAreEssential



#YouAreEssential is a social impact campaign & national relief fund that awards grants to grassroots organizations and mutual aid networks working directly with vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to inspire cross-cultural, collaborative efforts that yield abundant resources, resilience, and reignite hope in a time of despair. Started by Ashlee Marie Preston and Revolve Impact, funds raised will help combat food insecurity, housing instability, and barriers to access encountered by the elderly, disabled, immunocompromised, and the deeply marginalized.

Contacts

Media:



SourceCode Communications



Sophia Feleke



[email protected]