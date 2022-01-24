PowerFlex Partners with Hydro One Limited to Expand Operations into Canada

The partnership will initially focus on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), starting with 20 MWh of projects in Ontario

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerFlex, an EDF Renewables Company, and Hydro One Limited announced an agreement to co-develop Distributed Energy Resources (DER) solutions to the Ontario market. PowerFlex and Hydro One will start with joint ownership of two Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) projects, totaling 20 MWh in Ontario.

PowerFlex and Hydro One form a unique partnership that combines PowerFlex’s broad project experience with Hydro One’s local network for a seamless installation. PowerFlex is a division of EDF Renewables North America, a market-leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. This partnership will help accelerate the decarbonization of energy sources, providing greater choice to customers and increasing sustainability and resiliency in the area.

PowerFlex is providing a turnkey BESS that utilizes its proprietary Energy Management System (EMS), which includes computer-aided tools to monitor, control, and optimize the performance of a system. PowerFlex’s EMS provides users with real-time insights, historical reporting, asset dashboards, and consolidated billing.

“EDF Renewables has a long history of working in Canada, and we’re excited to partner with Hydro One to bring energy solutions that will continually strengthen the grid and support Ontario residents,” said Raphael Declercq, EVP Onsite Solutions & Strategy, EDF Renewables. “This collaboration provides PowerFlex access to resources and key relationships, resulting in smoothly-installed, optimized energy solutions for our customers.”

“Hydro One is committed to embracing innovative solutions to optimize our electricity grid through increasing our use of Distributed Energy Resources,” said Jason Rakochy, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Growth, Hydro One. “Through our partnership with PowerFlex, we are providing Ontarians with another sustainable energy option as we continue to support Ontario’s goal of becoming a low-carbon economy.”

PowerFlex delivers commercial and industrial customers a full range of turnkey clean energy solutions: solar, storage, smart EV charging, microgrids, and energy management systems. The Company was founded in 2017 by a Caltech research group who developed a patented Adaptive Load Management (ALM) technology to optimize power consumption across a large network of charging stations. PowerFlex Systems was acquired by EDF Renewables North America in 2019, and consolidated with EnterSolar, a leading commercial solar developer, in 2021 to expand its onsite solar offerings. For more information, http://www.powerflex.com.

