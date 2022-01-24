Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Stifel’s 4th Annual CNS Day

BOSTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at Stifel’s 4th Annual CNS Day on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to both rare and more prevalent neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio with multiple programs, including product candidates across psychiatric disorders, movement disorders, epilepsy and other CNS indications, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Alex Kane
Praxis Precision Medicines
[email protected]
617-300-8481

Media Contact:
Ian Stone
Canale Communications
[email protected]
619-849-5388

