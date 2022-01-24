Presidio Announces Multi-Year Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

Expanded collaboration will drive innovation and cloud adoption.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWS–To help customers accelerate their digital transformation, Presidio, Inc., a global digital services and solutions provider, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), part of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). The new agreement is designed to advance the adoption of cloud solutions as well as develop innovative new services and products. By expanding their commitment to AWS and the cloud practice, Presidio will increase its presence with AWS and further build expertise to advise and assist clients throughout the cloud adoption lifecycle.

While organizations recognize the benefits of implementing cloud solutions, many struggle with migrating and managing their workloads to the cloud. Gartner Inc. forecasts that public cloud services will grow 21.5% (22.4% in constant currency) worldwide in 2022.1 Organizations continue accelerating cloud adoption, which is driving a five-year compound annual growth rate of 21.7%. This increased collaboration between Presidio and AWS aims to address the skills gap, providing considerable business value and support to customers modernizing their legacy information technology (IT) platforms to cloud-native services.

Together, Presidio and AWS will help organizations accelerate their technology modernization journey with cloud solutions through Presidio’s @ Disruptor Speed initiative that includes:

Increasing training and enablement of Presidio’s entire sales and technical teams to become cloud practitioner-certified and expand AWS delivery capabilities to help medium and large enterprises in both the commercial and public sector segments on their cloud journey.

Expanding Presidio’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) business model with AWS to best help Presidio’s customers achieve operational efficiencies with the adoption of AWS solutions.

Extending the AWS solution practices across Presidio including Rapid Migration and Modernization, Application Development, Data and Analytics, DevSecOps, and Cloud Center of Excellence.

“Our strategic agreement with AWS fundamentally steps on the gas to accelerate innovation with training and resources to pave the way for our customers who want to move to the cloud to do so more easily and predictably,” said Chris Cagnazzi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Business at Presidio. “This agreement is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and the expertise of our team in helping organizations around the world realize the benefits of the cloud.”

“Presidio has the right depth, expertise, and understanding of AWS to drive cloud adoption and make a positive impact for their customers,” said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. “We’re excited to expand our relationship with Presidio as they’re committed to learning, innovating, and solving challenging business problems that drive customer outcomes.”

As a Premier Consulting Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN), Presidio is continually adding to its seven key AWS Programs & Competencies and nearly 900 AWS Certifications across the DevOps, Solutions Architect, Security, and Systems Operations disciplines to build, deploy, and manage complex cloud architectures. Presidio’s global team of engineers, architects, and developers have achieved AWS’s highest level of Certification, including the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional, and AWS Certified Security – Specialty certifications. Presidio’s team maps deep AWS expertise with customers’ business requirements and AWS’s best practices to help them optimize the scalability, flexibility, and cost-savings of the AWS cloud.

About Presidio

Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization. Highly skilled teams of engineers and solutions architects with deep expertise across cloud, security, networking and modern data center infrastructure help customers acquire, deploy and operate technology that delivers impactful business outcomes. Presidio is a trusted strategic advisor with a flexible full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support and staffing services to help execute, secure, operationalize and maintain technology solutions. For more information visit www.presidio.com.

1 Gartner Inc. Forecast: Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2019-2025, 4Q21 Update; Colleen Graham, Amarendra, Sharat Menon, Robin Schumacher, Neha Gupta; Dec. 21, 2021

