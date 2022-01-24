Pricefx Receives Multiple Awards Highlighting Technology Innovation, Growth Velocity and its Industry-leading Partner Program

MUNICH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS—Pricefx, the global leader in cloud-native pricing software, today announced it has won several awards for its technology and growth potential. These awards recognize Pricefx’s groundbreaking AI technology, outstanding growth, and industry-leading partner program offerings that help customers maximize margins, increase profits and close better deals.

Pricefx was named a winner of the 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, which recognizes companies that apply AI to solve real problems. The company launched the first AI-powered market simulation for price optimization. Market simulation is designed to enable price optimization in context of the overall product portfolio and the competition. Using next-gen AI technology, Pricefx can simulate and predict the impact of pricing on customer purchasing behavior. By focusing on customer behavior rather than product transactions, Pricefx can predict how the entire market will be impacted by a price change. As a result, businesses can make better business decisions – informed by predicted impact – to accelerate profit growth.

“We are honored to receive this award for our AI technology as it validates our work to be the most innovative pricing platform on the planet,” said Toby Davidson, Chief Product and Technology Officer for Pricefx. “Our AI-powered market simulation offering elevates pricing from the tactical to the strategic by giving customers a sandbox – a digital twin marketplace for them to play pricing war games in and where they can truly understand the impact a price will have on their business. With Pricefx, customers can identify the right prices to meet and surpass their strategic objectives and goals.”

Pricefx was also named to the VivaTech’s 2022 Top 100 Scale-ups list, which identifies the top 100 European companies likely to achieve unicorn status in the near future. Key criteria for this list include growth velocity and potential, amount of funds raised, growth in employee numbers, geographical distribution and ability to have a positive impact on society.

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, featured Pricefx in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Pricefx was recognized for providing value and support to solution providers, highlighted by the recent launch of its Advantage Pricefx Partner Program. Led by Joe Golemba, Vice President of Ecosystem and Partners at Pricefx, the program provides strategy partners, systems integrators and independent software vendors with go-to market support, training, and resources to grow additional revenue streams with the industry’s leading pricing platform. The company was also named a bronze winner for Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

