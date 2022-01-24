PropertyGuru Lists on the NYSE

~US$254 million raised in public listing via completion of business combination with Bridgetown 2 with greater access to global financial markets to help support continued growth

Began trading today on the NYSE under the ticker “PGRU”

Dual celebrations in New York and Singapore to mark the milestone, as the Company opens the door to increased opportunities across Southeast Asia’s fast-growing property market

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) (“PropertyGuru” or “the Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading1, property technology (“PropTech”) company, commenced trading today on the NYSE under the ticker “PGRU”. To mark its public debut, PropertyGuru held concurrent events in New York and Singapore to celebrate the milestone with the Company’s ‘gurus’ and partners from its Southeast Asian markets.





“Our successful listing on the NYSE will allow us to open more doors for the millions of residents across Southeast Asia looking for that perfect home or property investment,” said Hari V. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, PropertyGuru Group. “We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us as more affluent and digitally-enabled populations enter the real estate market. As a public company, we will also enable global investors to access this high-growth market.”

For additional video and picture of the celebrations, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/propertyguru/posts/?feedView=all; https://twitter.com/sgpropertyguru

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group is Southeast Asia’s leading1 property technology company, and the preferred destination for over 52 million property seekers to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru and its group companies empower property seekers with more than 3.3 million real estate listings, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in 2007 and has helped to drive the Singapore property market online and has made property search transparent for the property seeker. Over the decade, the Group has grown into a high-growth technology company with a robust portfolio of leading property portals across its core markets company; award-winning mobile apps; a high quality developer sales enablement platform, PropertyGuru FastKey (https://www.propertygurugroup.com/fastkey/); mortgage marketplace PropertyGuru Finance (https://www.propertyguru.com.sg/mortgage/home-loan); and a host of other property offerings including Awards (https://www.asiapropertyawards.com/en/), events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: https://www.propertygurugroup.com/; https://www.linkedin.com/company/propertyguru/

Key Performance Metrics

Engagement Market Share is the average monthly engagement for websites owned by PropertyGuru as compared to average monthly engagement for a basket of peers calculated over the relevant period. Engagement is calculated as the number of visits to a website during a period multiplied by the average amount of time spent on that website for the same period, in each case based on data from SimilarWeb.

Number of real estate listings is calculated as the number of listings created during the month for Vietnam and total listings at the end of the previous month for other markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to PropertyGuru’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the ability of PropertyGuru to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees including its chief executive officer and executive team; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of PropertyGuru’s completed business combination; risk relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to PropertyGuru; PropertyGuru’s ability to attract new and retain existing customers in a cost effective manner; competitive pressures in and any disruption to the industry in which PropertyGuru and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) operates; the Group’s ability to achieve profitability despite a history of losses; the Group’s ability to implement its growth strategies and manage its growth; customers of the Group continuing to make valuable contributions to its platform, the Group’s ability to meet consumer expectations; the success of the Group’s new product or service offerings; the Group’s ability to produce accurate forecasts of its operating and financial results; the Group’s ability to attract traffic to its websites; the Group’s ability to assess property values accurately; the Group’s internal controls; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the Group’s ability to raise capital; media coverage of the Group; the Group’s ability to obtain insurance coverage; changes in the regulatory environments (such as anti-trust laws, foreign ownership restrictions and tax regimes) of the countries in which the Group operates, general economic conditions in the countries in which the Group operates, the Group’s ability to attract and retain management and skilled employees, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business of the Group, the success of the Group’s strategic investments and acquisitions, changes in the Group’s relationship with its current customers, suppliers and service providers, disruptions to information technology systems and networks, the Group’s ability to grow and protect its brand and the Group’s reputation, the Group’s ability to protect its intellectual property; changes in regulation and other contingencies; the Group’s ability to achieve tax efficiencies of its corporate structure and intercompany arrangements; potential and future litigation that the Group may be involved in; unanticipated losses, write-downs or write-offs, restructuring and impairment or other charges, taxes or other liabilities that may be incurred or required subsequent to, or in connection with, the completed business combination and technological advancements in the Group’s industry, as well as and other risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2022, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC.

These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this document does not constitute an admission by PropertyGuru or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

Industry and Market Data

This document contains information, estimates and other statistical data derived from third party sources and/or industry or general publications. Such information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to place undue weight on such estimates. PropertyGuru, PubCo and Bridgetown 2 have not independently verified such third-party information, and make no representation as to the accuracy of such third-party information.

_________________________



1 In terms of Engagement Market Share based on SimilarWeb data.

