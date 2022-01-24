PROS Deepens Visibility into Air Cargo Market Rates with TAC Index

Industry-first integration delivers relevant and timely price optimization to protect margin amidst extreme market volatility

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aircargo—PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced an industry-first alliance with TAC Index, giving PROS customers a competitive edge with greater, more accurate and timely visibility into market air cargo rates to help them further optimize prices and maintain profit margins during periods of extreme global market volatility.

For many businesses, the cost of freight and air cargo can significantly impact profit margins, and rates are expected to continue to be volatile as supply chain issues persist and global economies recover1. Timely and accurate insight into these costs allows companies to quickly and more frequently execute pricing adjustments across all channels, positioning them ahead of competitors and enabling them to drive revenue profitability.

“Accurate data regarding air cargo freight costs is invaluable to shippers in their strategic supply chain decisions,” said TAC Index Managing Director John Peyton Burnett. “We are thrilled to partner with PROS to directly deliver this intelligence to companies—from air cargo carriers to shippers to their customers, the manufacturers—so they can make agile business decisions quickly without sacrificing business priorities and objectives.”

TAC Freight data will feed seamlessly into the PROS Platform, including PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management and PROS Smart Configure Price Quote, allowing customers to track air cargo price volatility and seamlessly update prices across all channels to ensure their prices are optimized to maintain profit margin while remaining competitive.

“As the supply chain crisis persists, carriers, forwarders, and manufacturers that can leverage the greater visibility into market data by fueling AI algorithms to optimize rates, especially in times of extreme market volatility, will be more agile and better able to manage prices proactively, supporting revenue optimization and margin,” said PROS Regional Vice President of Transportation and Logistics Zeke Ziliak. “We are excited to be the first in the industry to use these data via TAC Index to help our customers optimize air cargo rates and execute the best pricing strategies quickly and at scale.”

For more information on PROS market-leading price optimization and CPQ SaaS solutions visit https://pros.com/pros-platform.

About TAC Index

TAC Index is the leading publisher of current general air cargo pricing indices globally. TAC also acts as the Calculating Agent for the BAI air cargo indices, and as a strategic partner with Spire Global for the live tracking of air cargo capacity utilization data. TAC freight data is fully audited, antitrust and financial market compliant, with the company’s data sets offering critical performance benchmarking and risk management tools to interested parties. You can learn more about TAC Index at www.tacindex.com.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

