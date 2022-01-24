QuickFi® Named Finalist in 3 Categories: 2022 Banking Tech Awards

QuickFi® was shortlisted for the 2022 Banking Tech Awards USA for Best Use of IT for Lending, Best Innovation, and Best Digital Initiative.

FAIRPORT, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuickFi® is a finalist in three categories: Best Use of IT for Lending, Best Innovation, and Best Digital Initiative. Other recognized finalists in these categories include JP Morgan Chase, Citizens Financial Group, U.S. Bank, and Goldman Sachs.

The patented QuickFi platform incorporates facial recognition, drivers’ license authentication, A.I., and blockchain technologies to facilitate secured loans and leases for creditworthy business borrowers. Borrowers initiate and complete financing in three minutes on the mobile, 100% self-service financing platform at anytime, from anywhere.

QuickFi costs 1/3rd to 1/10th the cost of operating a traditional equipment finance business. Transactions that previously took days or weeks to complete are consummated securely in minutes.

Credit, pricing, exposure, equipment, and compliance criteria are established and controlled by each participating bank. The originating bank retains all the interest income relating to the loan and lease transactions. QuickFi also provides manufacturer equipment financing programs for global companies including Johnson Controls, SANY, Atlas Copco and Juniper Networks.

About The Banking Technology Awards



The Banking Technology Awards is a premiere awards event by FinTech Futures, the definitive source of news and analysis for the global fintech sector.

After the continued success of our annual Banking Tech Awards in London, FinTech Futures are excited to host these awards in the United States on May 19th, 2022 in San Francisco to bring people together to recognize the outstanding achievements and successes in the banking and fintech industry.

To learn more, visit: https://informaconnect.com/banking-tech-awards-usa/

About QuickFi®



QuickFi by Innovation Finance USA is a business equipment finance platform, serving banks and global manufacturers with financing programs to help close equipment sales quickly and more efficiently. QuickFi enables creditworthy business borrowers to apply for and consummate a low, fixed rate term loan in a matter of minutes, versus days or weeks.

QuickFi live demonstration is available here: https://finovate.com/videos/finovatefall-2021-quickfi/

For company information, see: https://QuickFi.com

