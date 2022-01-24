Rakovina Therapeutics to Present Abstract at the 2022 AACR Special Conference – Sarcomas

Company will highlight new data with kt-3000 lead candidates as a potential treatment for Ewing sarcoma

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (“the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies, is pleased to announce the acceptance of an abstract to be presented at the 2022 AACR Special Conference on Sarcomas. The conference is being held May 9-12, 2022 in Montreal, Canada.

Rakovina Therapeutics’ presentation entitled In vitro efficacy of a novel dual PARP-HDAC Inhibitor in Ewing sarcoma will highlight the Company’s development of its novel kt-3000 series drug candidates as a potential treatment of sarcomas and soft tissue tumors.

Sarcomas are a rare but complex group of malignant tumors that affect 1% of the adult population but are more prevalent among children, representing about 15% of pediatric cancers. The conference will provide a forum for critically reviewing the evidence of the role of biological mechanisms in the cause and progression of sarcomas, in addition to examining the current and novel therapies available for combating this cancer.

Rakovina Therapeutics kt-3000 series represents a novel class of small-molecule bi-functional drug candidates that exhibit potent inhibition of both poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) and histone deacetylase (HDAC). The Company has previously presented preclinical data at peer reviewed scientific meetings demonstrating the potential of kt-3000 series drug candidates against treatment-resistant cancer cell lines. The development of the kt-3000 series is supported, in part, by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation Martha’s BEST Grant for All, which is aimed at developing new treatments for Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive bone and soft tissue cancer in children and young adults.

