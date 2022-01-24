Rapid7 Introduces Comprehensive Cloud Workload Protection for InsightCloudSec

New vulnerability assessment capabilities deliver necessary cloud workload context to enhance cloud-native security platform

BOSTON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security visibility, analytics and automation, today announced new cloud workload protection capabilities for InsightCloudSec , the company’s fully-integrated cloud-native security platform (CNSP). These enhancements, which include native vulnerability assessment for container and Kubernetes environments, leverage Rapid7’s proven, industry-leading vulnerability assessment technology delivered via an agentless experience that is purpose built for cloud-native environments.

As organizations increasingly move to public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) to fuel new initiatives or replace on-premises systems, the overall number of IaaS workloads is growing rapidly. With robust cloud workload protection in InsightCloudSec, security and risk management leaders can assess their public cloud environments for known vulnerabilities and leverage that context to quickly and effectively reduce risks related to those critical workloads.

The addition, vulnerability assessment for containers and Kubernetes enables customers to layer vulnerability intelligence with configuration and identity context already available in InsightCloudSec. This gives them a deeper understanding of their cloud environments to better prioritize and remediate potential risks within those environments.

“Now, more than ever, security professionals are facing high levels of complexity due to the increasing distribution of cloud-native applications and rapid acceleration of cloud migrations,” said Lee Weiner, Chief Innovation Officer at Rapid7. “They need better visibility and data to make better decisions. Rapid7’s InsightCloudSec consolidates cloud workload context into a single place, giving customers the confidence to deploy cloud services that drive business agility and innovation.”

As part of these enhancements, Rapid7 is integrating Snyk’s industry-leading vulnerability database with InsightCloudSec to provide customers with some of the broadest vulnerability coverage available in the market. By combining Rapid7’s own vulnerability database with Snyk’s, which is already integrated with the company’s InsightVM and InsightAppSec products, Rapid7 can provide additional context related to application- and library-level vulnerabilities for InsightCloudSec customers.

“Like Rapid7, Snyk is committed to driving cloud security forward by providing DevOps and Security teams the tools and security information needed for them to work together,” said Carey Stanton, SVP of Global Business and Corporate Development at Snyk. “By integrating Snyk’s deep security context into Rapid7’s InsightCloudSec platform, we’re empowering security teams with actionable, market-leading vulnerability information to help prioritize the most severe vulnerabilities first and help developers build applications securely while accelerating time to market.”

Last week, the company announced that it is positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Workload Security, Q1 2022, published by Forrester Research, Inc. Most notably, the report shows Rapid7 as the top-ranked solution in the Current Offering category. In this Forrester evaluation, Rapid7 received:

the highest possible scores in the criteria of cloud security posture management (CSPM), Infrastructure as Code (IaC), orchestration platform, and runtime, which Rapid7 believes emphasizes the current offering’s overall strength and ease of use, and;

the highest possible scores within the Strategy category of the report in the cloud workload protection (CWP) plans and container protection plans criteria.

