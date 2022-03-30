Registration Open for Yugabyte’s Second Annual Distributed SQL Summit (DSS) Asia

Database Experts and Technology Leaders from GM, Admiral, MetLife, Wipro, UnionBank of the Philippines, and More, to Present at the LIVE Virtual Event

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yugabyte, the leading open source distributed SQL database company, today announced that registration is open for the second annual Distributed SQL Summit Asia on March 30-31st, 2022.

The two-day virtual summit will bring together the YugabyteDB open source user community, customers, partners and industry thought leaders to explore the challenges and opportunities of database modernization and transformation through technical demos, presentations, and live discussions.

The Distributed SQL Summit Asia underlines Yugabyte’s ongoing commitment to the region and will be relevant to anyone based in Asia who is interested in learning more about distributed SQL and how they can help their business grow with a cloud-native database architecture.

The event features sessions hosted by technology leaders, practitioners, and experts from some of the world’s most innovative organizations, including GM, Admiral, MetLife, Wipro, and UnionBank of the Philippines.

Sessions are broken out across three tracks for developers, DevOps and database architects:

Developers will learn how to:

Migrate a relational application to a distributed SQL database.

Start building resilient applications with distributed SQL in minutes, with no operational overhead.

Learn to build robust applications through hands-on labs and live demos.

DevOps will be interested in:

How to keep their database up through snowstorms, datacenter fires, network failures, and other outage risks.

Preparing for busy times of the year, including Black Friday, holiday shopping, and product launches.

How the largest enterprises are efficiently delivering DBaaS to their developers.

Architects will want to:

Learn about emerging data architectures in different industries.

Find out how leaders of F500 companies tackle database modernization.

Understand how to future proof their data infrastructure with a 100% open source distributed SQL database.

“The move to microservices and modern DevOps practices is driving global demand for cloud native databases that are built to address unmet resilience, scale, and geo-distribution needs. We continue to see strong demand for distributed SQL in the Asia Pacific region,” said Bill Cook, CEO, Yugabyte. “In response to this demand, we are excited to host our Distributed SQL Summit for the second year in Asia. This event is a great opportunity for the distributed SQL community in the region to come together to learn, network, and identify cost-effective solutions for emerging use cases.”

The Distributed SQL Summit Asia 2022 speaker line-up includes:

Henry Aguda , FICD , CTOO and CTO, Union Bank of the Philippines Fireside Chat: The Big Digital Push – Committing to the Cloud in the Finance Industry

, , CTOO and CTO, Union Bank of the Philippines Siew Choo Soh , Chief Information Officer for Asia, MetLife Fireside Chat: Going Cloud-Native – Supercharging the Journey to Digitalization

, Chief Information Officer for Asia, MetLife Rama Chandra Murthy , Practice Head, Wipro Database Modernization at Cloud Scale

, Practice Head, Wipro Anthony Siu, Head of Ecosystem and Partnerships, Tencent Cloud Beyond Borders: Globally Distributed Databases on Tencent Cloud

Head of Ecosystem and Partnerships, Tencent Cloud Ahilan Ponnusamy , GTM Specialist, Red Hat and Andreas Spanner , Chief Architect Australia and New Zealand, Red Hat Accelerate and Secure Your Distributed Data Ecosystem with Red Hat OpenShift

, GTM Specialist, Red Hat and , Chief Architect Australia and New Zealand, Red Hat Gaurav Jain, Director of Engineering for AI products, Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Rakuten Next-Gen Data Platform Powered by Distributed Database and AI

Director of Engineering for AI products, Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Suhendra Ahmad, Senior Technical Architect, Tokopedia A Migration Journey From Monolith to Cloud-Native Distributed SQL Database With Zero Downtime

Senior Technical Architect, Tokopedia

Yugabyte is committed to bringing distributed SQL to Asia and has seen immense growth in the region. The company recently opened a new office in Bangalore, with another opening in Pune later this month. These offices are a hub for engineering talent, enhancing Yugabyte’s existing capabilities and ensuring the company can continue to provide its global customers with the best possible service and expertise.

To learn more about the Distributed SQL Summit Asia 2022 and to register for the free online event, please visit: https://asia.distributedsql.org/

Follow the conversation on Twitter at #DSSAsia for live updates.

About Yugabyte

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, cloud-native applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud-native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. www.yugabyte.com

