Revelation Biosciences Inc. Outlines Details on the Upcoming Data Analysis for Phase 2b Viral Challenge Study to Assess Efficacy of Intranasal REVTx 99a for the Prevention of H3N2 Influenza Infection

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, outlines details on the upcoming data analysis for Phase 2b viral challenge study (RVL-VRL01) to evaluate the efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99a for the preventive treatment of H3N2 influenza (influenza A) infection in healthy humans. Dosing and enrollment for this study were recently completed and primary endpoint analysis is expected early Q2 2022, followed by final data analysis in Q2 2022.

The Phase 2b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was conducted in Belgium and enrolled healthy individuals 18 to 55 years of age. The primary endpoint is to evaluate the efficacy of REVTx-99a in reducing area under the curve (AUC) influenza viral load in the upper airways during infection as measured by RT-qPCR relative to placebo. The results will inform if REVTx-99a is better, just as good, or worse than placebo at controlling the amount of influenza virus in a person’s body. Generally, the higher the amount of virus (viral load), the more infected, and by conjunction, the sicker a person may be. Reducing viral load is an indicator of clinical benefit and likely to correlate with reduced symptoms.

Key secondary endpoints include AUC of total symptom score, duration of symptoms, peak symptom score, peak viral load, duration of influenza virus presence, incidence of mild to moderate influenza disease (MMID), and incidence of seroconversion.

REVTx-99a activates a nonspecific immune response (a targeted, local innate response) which differentiates it from most current treatments focused on a specific immune response (an adaptive response), potentially enabling the use of REVTx-99a for broader use across most infectious upper respiratory viruses. The viral challenge study is the next necessary step in clinical development of REVTx-99a for the treatment of respiratory viral infections. Future development plans include clinical studies in SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, along with other respiratory viruses.

“We are excited to have completed enrollment and dosing for this study and are grateful for the continued support of our clinical trial site,” said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. “We are looking forward to sharing the data soon.”

About REVTx-99a, REVTx-99b and REVTx-200

The active ingredient in REVTx-99a, REVTx-99b and REVTx-200 stimulates the nasal (mucosal) innate immune system via interaction with toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) to produce protective cytokines including interferons and interferon-related proteins. These protective cytokines can work in a variety of ways including: to blunt the ability of an invading virus to proliferate and survive (REVTx-99a), tamping down on the inflammatory response (REVTx-99b), or recruiting the adaptive immune response (REVTx-200).

REVTx-99a is a proprietary intranasal formulation in development for the prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infection and is broadly applicable to most infectious viruses including influenza A, influenza B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2, and its variants. Phase 1 data showed REVTx-99a to be well-tolerated and to significantly increase intranasal protective cytokines. In addition, REVTx-99a has been assessed for prophylactic anti-viral activity in vitro against SARS-CoV-2 Delta infection in three separate cell lines, each expressing sufficient levels of ACEII and TLR4, receptors required to sufficiently demonstrate viral infection as well as REVTx-99a activity, respectively. In these in vitro studies, REVTx-99a resulted in a significant decrease in viral load with prophylactic treatment.

REVTx-99b is a proprietary intranasal formulation being developed for management of allergic rhinitis symptoms. REVTx-99b upregulates a protein which competes for the native eotaxin receptor, CCR3, preventing eotaxin from recruiting eosinophils, thereby reducing recruitment of Th2 cells, and attenuating the allergic response.

REVTx-200 is a proprietary formulation being developed as an intranasal adjunct to intramuscular respiratory vaccines to give a more complete immunization through recruitment of the adaptive immune response into the nasal mucosal space.

About Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. Revelation has several product candidates in development. REVTx-99a, the lead therapeutic candidate, is an intranasal immunomodulator to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, including its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV. REVTx-99b is being developed for other indications such as: allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion. REVTx-200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx-200 is based on the same technology used in REVTx-99a and REVTx-99b. In addition to Revelation’s therapeutic pipeline, Revelation is also developing REVDx-501, a rapid home use diagnostic that can be used to detect any respiratory viral infection, regardless of virus type or strain, without the need for specialized instrumentation.

