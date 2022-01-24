Revelation Biosciences Inc. to Present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer James Rolke will present a corporate overview at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th – 30th from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT.

About Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. Revelation has several product candidates in development. REVTx-99a, the lead therapeutic candidate, is an intranasal immunomodulator to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, including its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV. REVTx-99b is being developed for other indications such as: allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion. REVTx-200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx-200 is based on the same technology used in REVTx-99a and REVTx-99b. In addition to Revelation’s therapeutic pipeline, Revelation is also developing REVDx-501, a rapid home use diagnostic that can be used to detect any respiratory viral infection, regardless of virus type or strain, without the need for specialized instrumentation.

For more information on Revelation, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

Company Contacts

Sandra Vedrick
Vice President, Investor Relations & Human Resources
Revelation Biosciences Inc.
Email: [email protected]

and

Chester Zygmont, III
Chief Financial Officer
Revelation Biosciences Inc.
Email: [email protected]

