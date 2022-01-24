Revenera Announces OpenChain Conformance

A leading provider of Software Composition Analysis solutions commits to OpenChain for a secure and trusted software supply chain

ITASCA, Ill., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revenera , producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, today announced that Revenera has achieved OpenChain v2.1 conformance. Hosted by the Linux Foundation, the OpenChain Project maintains the international standard (ISO/IEC 5230:2020) for open source license compliance and allows companies of all sizes and all sectors to adopt the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program.

“OpenChain and Revenera share a value: we both want to increase trust and transparency in open source software usage. Our adoption of the OpenChain specification further demonstrates our commitment to lead by example. As a provider of solutions that help organizations manage their software supply chain, we are honored to be a part of the OpenChain family, to support the foundation set forth by Linux of a high quality open source compliance program, and to help promote the need for greater license compliance by applying the OpenChain standards across all our R&D teams,” said Alex Rybak, Director of Product Management at Revenera.

“The pervasive nature of open source means that many companies specializing in the use of open source are users themselves,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “Revenera is an example of a company both experienced in the management of open source and simultaneously being a consumer of this type of technology. Their adoption of OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 is a simple, clear statement of their commitment to supporting the key requirements of quality open source compliance programs.”

With regulations on the rise—such as the U.S. government’s cybersecurity Executive Order that placed a spotlight on the software bill of materials (SBOM)—primary goals for software creators should be to build trust and transparency in application development and to know what comprises their applications at any point in the software supply chain. Being OpenChain conformant reinforces Revenera’s dedication to sustain strong standards for open source compliance.

