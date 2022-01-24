Riveron Names Gene Raffone as Chief Human Resources Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riveron, a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations, announced today that Gene Raffone has joined as Chief Human Resources Officer.





Raffone brings to Riveron nearly three decades of experience leading innovative and impactful programs that enable employees to reach their highest career potential. He previously served as CHRO at Russell Investments, a renowned global investment solutions firm, where he launched the company’s first global leadership program to accelerate its development of rising leaders. Before Russell, he led the global HR function at Navigant Consulting through a period of extraordinary growth. Gene started his career at Accenture. During his tenure there, he held a variety of HR roles, with responsibilities spanning performance and career management, executive compensation, and employee engagement.

“Gene is a visionary leader who understands that people are at the heart of any successful business,” said Riveron Chief Executive Officer Julie Howard. “With Gene driving our talent agenda, we will be able to go further in service of our people and achieve more on behalf of our clients.”

“Riveron’s thoughtful, values-driven culture has been an essential ingredient in the company’s dynamic growth story,” added Raffone. “I am excited to partner with the remarkable team and build on Riveron’s efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive.”

About Riveron

Riveron is a business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations. We partner with our clients to elevate performance and expand possibilities across the transaction and business lifecycle. Our thoughtfully integrated, multi-disciplinary teams bring deep functional expertise, first-hand industry knowledge, and experience-based creativity and perspective to generate tailored solutions to address any challenge. Riveron is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and has offices across the country. For more information, visit www.riveron.com.

