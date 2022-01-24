Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – February 2022

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,527,121,390 €
Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie – 75008 Paris – France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date  

Total number of
issued shares

 

 Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)		 Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
February 28, 2022 1,263,652,025 1,405,189,490 1,420,184,443

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

Investor Relations Department
Europe Tel: + 33 1 53 77 45 45 US Tel: + 1 908 981 5560
e-mail: [email protected]

 

Media Relations Department
Tel: + 33 1 53 77 46 46
e-mail: [email protected]

 

Attachment

Related Stories

New GEM-3 Phase 3 Results for B-VEC Presented at 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Evelo Biosciences Presents Late-Breaking Oral Abstract on Data from Phase 2 Trial of EDP1815 in Psoriasis at 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Press release: Late-breaking Phase 3 data at AAD 2022 show Dupixent® (dupilumab) significantly improved signs and symptoms of prurigo nodularis

LBank Exchange Will List Ryoma (RYOMA) on March 28, 2022

LBank Exchange Will List STING (STN) on March 28, 2022

LBank Exchange Will List ShibaDoge (SHIBDOGE) on March 28, 2022

You may have missed

Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – February 2022

New GEM-3 Phase 3 Results for B-VEC Presented at 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Evelo Biosciences Presents Late-Breaking Oral Abstract on Data from Phase 2 Trial of EDP1815 in Psoriasis at 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Press release: Late-breaking Phase 3 data at AAD 2022 show Dupixent® (dupilumab) significantly improved signs and symptoms of prurigo nodularis

LBank Exchange Will List Ryoma (RYOMA) on March 28, 2022

error: Content is protected !!