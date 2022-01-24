Serta Simmons Bedding Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

John Linker to Join SSB as Chief Financial Officer, Shoukat Ali Bhamani Named Chief Technology Officer

DORAVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (SSB), one of North America’s largest sleep companies, announced today that John Linker will join the company as Chief Financial Officer and that Shoukat Ali Bhamani has joined SSB as Chief Technology Officer. Linker will oversee the finance organization, inclusive of accounting, operations and commercial finance, financial planning and analysis, internal audit, tax and treasury, as well as the procurement and strategy functions. Bhamani is responsible for all aspects of technology implementation and innovation, including internal technology systems as well as SSB’s direct-to-consumer platforms.

“John and Shoukat are world-class leaders who will bring immense subject matter expertise to the Serta Simmons Bedding team,” said Shelley Huff, Chief Executive Officer, Serta Simmons Bedding. “They will both play pivotal roles that will position the company for growth and drive forward our mission to help people sleep better so they can live healthier lives.”

Linker joins SSB with more than 25 years of financial and leadership experience, most recently serving as executive vice president and CFO at JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), one of the world’s largest door and window manufacturers. Prior to JELD-WEN, John held a variety of corporate development and finance leadership roles in the Aerospace Systems Division of United Technologies Corporation and its predecessor Goodrich Corporation.

“Serta Simmons Bedding has an unmatched portfolio of leading sleep brands, and I share SSB’s commitment to bringing innovative products to the market,” said Linker. “I look forward to partnering with Shelley, the leadership team and the broader finance organization to further build a strong and resilient finance function that will support accelerated growth and shareholder value creation.”

Bhamani comes to SSB from Schaeffler Group, a global manufacturer and distributor of automotive, industrial and aerospace products, where he spent more than 25 years in a variety of technology leadership roles. Most recently, he served as Schaeffler’s Chief Information and Digital Officer where he transformed a decentralized IT organization into a unified high-performing team, orchestrated a series of supply chain and business process improvements and successfully introduced digital transformation to the organization.

“I am passionate about using technology to help support business growth,” said Bhamani. “I am excited to join the executive leadership team and for the opportunity to work with the technology organization to leverage both internal systems and our external platforms to enhance the employee, retailer and consumer experience with SSB.”

Both Linker and Bhamani will report to Huff. Linker will join SSB on April 4, 2022 and Bhamani joined the organization in March.

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC is one of the largest manufacturers, marketers, and suppliers of mattresses in North America. Based in Atlanta, SSB owns and manages two of the best-selling bedding brands in the mattress industry: Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, and Beautyrest®. The brands are distributed through national, hospitality, and regional and independent retail channels, as well as direct-to-consumer platforms, throughout the United States and Canada. SSB also owns the Simmons® and Tuft & Needle® mattress brands. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit www.sertasimmons.com.

