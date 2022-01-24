Seven Hills Realty Trust Elects Phyllis Hollis to Board of Trustees

Expanded Board Includes 71% Independent Trustees, 29% Women and 14% Members of Underrepresented Communities

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced that it has elected Phyllis M. Hollis to the Company’s Board of Trustees as an Independent Trustee, effective immediately. With the addition of Ms. Hollis, SEVN’s Board now has seven Trustees, consisting of approximately 71% Independent Trustees, 29% women and 14% members of underrepresented communities.

Ms. Hollis has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Hollis Advisory LLC, a digital marketing agency, since 2018. Previously she served as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer for CAVU Securities, LLC, a New York based investment bank. Ms. Hollis also founded Egerie Consulting, a strategic planning and management consulting firm, and served as its President from 2000 until 2010. In 1994, Ms. Hollis co-founded Utendahl Capital Partners, a minority owned investment bank. Ms. Hollis currently serves on the finance and investment committee for Guild Hall, a community arts, entertainment and education center, and also serves as a trustee of several other non-profit company boards.

Adam Portnoy, SEVN’s Chair of the Board of Trustees, made the following statement on today’s announcement:

“We are excited to welcome Phyllis as a new Independent Trustee to our Board. Phyllis has more than thirty years’ experience in the financial services industry and possesses a strong background in fixed income investments, investment banking and capital raising. Her addition expands the diversity of the Board by skill set, experience and personal background. The rest of the Board joins me in welcoming Phyllis. We believe her expertise will be valuable as we continue our work to create value for SEVN’s shareholders.”

Korn Ferry assisted SEVN’s Nominating and Governance Committee in placing Phyllis M. Hollis on SEVN’s Board of Trustees.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $33 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.



No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

