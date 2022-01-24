Seventy-Five Percent of Ecommerce Search Functionalities Underperform, Forcing Consumers to Leave Empty Handed

Klevu benchmarking report rates Vera Bradley Canada, Roolee, Pink Lily, and Perry Ellis highest among 78 North American ecommerce sites researched

HELSINKI & ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seventy-five percent of ecommerce websites in North America are unable to convert shoppers due to their inability to “understand” natural language and thus, shoppers’ intent, according to Klevu’s new benchmarking report. Klevu, the Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language powered technology solution, found that three-quarters of the 78 retailers researched delivered zero or irrelevant results when presented with complex queries. Less than 10% of these retailers have the functionality to understand natural language and respond with products that were a precise match. Furthermore, more than half were unable to handle misspellings by shoppers, with 75% missing out on additional sales through relevant product recommendations.

Vera Bradley Canada received the highest rating for best product discovery experience across all benchmarking criteria. The travel accessories brand allows consumers to navigate easily using multiple clauses, natural language, and even spelling mistakes. It makes relevant product recommendations and allows consumers to pinpoint the exact product they are searching for quickly—no easy task given the brand’s broad range of product types in myriad print variations.

Complicated search queries are on the rise today as more consumers rely on voice search on mobile, which means that ecommerce retailers must be able to comprehend natural language and shoppers’ intent if they want to satisfy consumers. For example, searches for “best affordable” have grown 60% globally according to Google. Understanding shoppers’ intent is critical for ecommerce retailers to remain competitive today as the spending landscape becomes more complex due to inflationary pressures and consumers use more complicated search queries to try to find what they are looking for online. However, most ecommerce sites are unequipped to understand shoppers’ intent, resulting in customers leaving websites unhappy and empty handed. When sites understand online shoppers’ intent, in the same way a human sales associate might, online retailers’ conversion rates have been found to be four to six times higher.

“It’s clear that major retailers need to work harder to ensure that their ecommerce experience meets consumers’ expectations,” said Nilay Oza, CEO and Co-Founder of Kelvu. “As the ecommerce market in North America continues to become more competitive and inflation causes consumers to tighten spending, the ecommerce sites that are able to quickly offer shoppers exactly what they are searching for will be the ones to continue to gain market share.”

In other findings, forty-four percent of the retailers surveyed offered no product recommendations on their homepages. Using the right tools to make relevant product recommendations on the homepage lead to significant improvements to a retailer’s bottom line. Amazon has said that purchases made through its recommendations increased revenue by 35%. Many retailers struggle with personalization, focusing too heavily on demographics as a means of segmenting shoppers, without considering intent and relevance. As personalization becomes more sophisticated, retailers will need to focus more on behaviors and less on demographics to offer recommendations.

Seventy-five percent of the retailers did not offer recently viewed products on any page, causing retailers to miss out on opportunities to remarket to consumers who have already shown interest in a specific product. Eighty-two percent of retailers are not maximizing opportunities to tap into shoppers’ intent.

Roolee, Pink Lily, and Perry Ellis were named in the survey as the other high performing ecommerce sites.

Roolee, a Utah-based online retailer, focuses on natural language searches that allow for complex multi-clause search strings and misspellings. The brand, which offers boho chic womenswear, children’s apparel, home goods, and stationery, helps consumers get to the product they want, even when they may not know how to search for it. Product recommendations on category pages helps shoppers discover similar items that they may be interested in.

Pink Lily, a Kentucky-based retailer, outperformed in areas that focused on product discovery and recommendation. This trend-oriented retailer targets Gen Z and young Millennial women helps customers style their purchases with additional looks as well as recommending products that other people like them are searching for. Pink Lily’s search allows consumers to shop by situation—such as “wedding”—as well as by product. Directing shoppers to the most popular items provides the confidence of social proof of their choices.

Perry Ellis drives revenue growth by using natural language processing in its search functionality and navigates misspellings, helping its male customer base find a faster pathway to purchase. The site also helps guide its customer base with outfit creation through intelligent styling recommendations with “complete the look” strategies.

About the Research

The Klevu Ecommerce Product Discovery Index includes criteria on search, product discovery and website usability. Within the search criteria, the placement of the search box was considered as well as whether it contained clear instructions for the scope of search and discovery. The research included content shown across various pages, whether the search engine crawls and displays content as well as search results, the ability to hand search by SKU, misspellings, and successfully process various types of natural language queries containing brands, attributes, price, and more. Klevu looked into the zero results experience, investigated website usability, relevance of marketing messaging, and personalization of product recommendations.

About Klevu

Millions of shoppers use Klevu to discover products on their favorite ecommerce sites. Klevu’s proprietary technology increases conversion, reduces bounce rates and drives loyalty for more than 3,000 leading global brands, including Puma, Fred Perry, Paul Smith, Avon, Stussy, Pfaltzgraff, and Native. Klevu is an AI Search and Discovery Platform that leverages AI, Natural Language Processing and User Behavior Analytics to elevate the search experience, and automatically re-merchandise category listing pages and product recommendations. Retailers that use Klevu’s full Product Discovery Platform provide unparalleled customer experience and achieve 37% more revenue per web session than those that don’t.

Founded in Finland in 2013, Klevu has offices located in the UK, the US, India, Finland, Australia and Sweden. The end-to-end discovery and search solution is easy to configure, optimize and maintain, and can be integrated with major ecommerce platforms in as little as a few hours. For total creative control and headless ecommerce technologies, robust APIs and SDKs are available. For more information, please visit Klevu.com.

