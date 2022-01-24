Sheppard Mullin Continues Corporate Group Expansion With Partner Chad Ensz in Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Chad R. Ensz has joined the firm as a partner in the Corporate and Securities practice and will be based in the firm’s San Diego (Del Mar) office. He was most recently a partner at Dentons. Ensz is the seventeenth transactional partner to join the firm since January 2021.

“Our Corporate practice had its busiest year yet in 2021,” said Sheppard Mullin vice chairman Jon Newby. “Chad’s strong track record advising clients with respect to public and private company mergers and acquisitions will support our robust and growing M&A practice.”

Commenting on Ensz’s addition, Jeralin Cardoso, Corporate and Securities practice group leader, said, “Strategically, Chad’s hire reflects the firm’s focus on continuing to build out and add more depth to our transactional practices in San Diego and firmwide. Chad’s skillset, energy and expertise are perfect fits with our existing practice.”

Ensz helps clients buy, sell, finance and operate their businesses through negotiations, documentation and advice for legal compliance. He focuses on general corporate transactional matters and regulatory compliance, including the representation of public and private companies in capital market transactions, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, joint venture and commercial transactions, venture financings and ongoing public company representation. Ensz also has significant experience with general business matters, including the establishment of corporations, partnerships and limited liability companies, corporate governance and general contractual drafting and negotiation for businesses in a wide range of industries, including financial institutions, government contractors, technology companies and manufacturers. He received his B.A. from Wheaton College, his J.D., summa cum laude, from the University of San Diego School of Law, and his M.B.A. from the University of San Diego.

About Sheppard Mullin’s Corporate and Securities Practice

One of the firm’s core strengths, Sheppard Mullin’s Corporate and Securities practice group assists clients throughout the United States and abroad in maximizing their business opportunities. We represent clients that range from private to public companies and from startups and emerging businesses to international corporations. We are proud to offer CRADLE TO LIQUIDITY® services. We provide general business legal advice, assist in structuring and implementing major transactions, prepare agreements to address unique business arrangements, and consult with clients to resolve major business and ownership issues. We handle such matters as initial and later-stage venture and other financings; leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations; public offerings; mergers and acquisitions; SEC compliance; private equity transactions; real estate capital markets transactions; corporate, LLC and partnership formation; and corporate partnering, joint venture and other strategic alliance arrangements. Because of our diverse client base, we have experience representing substantial entities in complicated multinational and multistate transactions, as well as advising smaller and emerging clients on the full spectrum of business matters.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service AmLaw 50 firm with more than 1,000 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm’s clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

