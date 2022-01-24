Shibnobi Launches Shibnobi Gaming to Bring Esports Wagering to Crypto

Dubai, UAE–(Newsfile Corp. – March 26, 2022) – Shibnobi, Inc., an innovative deflationary token aiming to revolutionize Defi, today announced the release of Shibnobi Gaming, a new skill-based wagering platform for esports. All information available at: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/S_lPmcHHcGg?app=desktop&feature=share

The platform, which will be launched this summer as a website and mobile application, allows gamers to place wagers on their favorite video games. Wagers will be made using Shibnobi’s own cryptocurrency, SHINJA, creating a new utility for the token that is the first of its kind in the space.

The platform works by connecting gamers through a matchmaking system or through regularly scheduled tournaments. Prize pools are fueled by entry fees, which are then placed in escrow until the winner of the match is determined. Streaming allows the platform to monitor each match and determine the winner. Trained referees handle a dispute system, ensuring fair play. Once the match is finished, the winnings are distributed to the winner’s wallet.

Shibnobi is also working to launch its own blockchain later this year, which will enable additional features for Shibnobi Gaming, including a Play-to-Earn marketplace and an NFT avatar system which will allow gamers to explore new ways of earning crypto through gaming, as well as construct new identities online.

The platform will also host special free tournaments and promotional events to bring new users into the growing Shibnobi ecosystem.

Shibnobi Gaming will launch this summer in most US states. Shibnobi also plans to take the platform to international users with future editions.

