SierraConstellation Partners Strengthens Midwest Presence with Three New Hires

Roe Hitchcock joins as Managing Director, Ben Smith joins as Senior Director, and Colin Moran joins as Associate

LOS ANGELES & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SierraConstellation Partners LLC (SCP), an interim management and advisory firm to middle-market companies in transition, today announced that Roe Hitchcock, Ben Smith, and Colin Moran have joined the firm to help drive growth in the Midwest and beyond. The three new team members are all located in the Midwest, and represent the latest step in the firm’s ongoing expansion throughout the U.S.

Roe Hitchcock joins SCP as a Managing Director, bringing with him over 27 years of experience leading and advising growth and mature companies through multiple challenging environments. As a seasoned former CEO and trusted advisor, his areas of expertise include implementing change management throughout an organization, particularly involving personnel, operations, and financing. His work has spanned a variety of industries including manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, retail, startups, and investment banking. Hitchcock graduated from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University with honors and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Ben Smith joins SCP as a Senior Director, bringing over 20 years of experience providing financial advisory, restructuring, turnaround, and operational improvement services to companies across the transformation spectrum, spanning from those significantly distressed, to those stressed in specific segments of operations, to those with targeted performance improvement initiatives. Smith joined SCP from Huron Consulting, where he led and supported turnaround, restructuring and performance improvement engagements for companies of varying sizes in multiple industries. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in Government from Cornell University and earned his MBA from the University of Florida. He is also a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) and Certified Turnaround Professional (CTP).

Colin Moran joins SCP as an Associate, where he will provide financial and operational advisory services to both underperforming companies and companies in transition. He joins from Fifth Third Bank’s Consumer & Retail Corporate Banking group, where he primarily supported the Bank’s Food & Agribusiness clients and assisted in the structuring, underwriting, and execution of various senior debt facilities by providing analytical and deal process support. Moran holds a bachelor’s degree in Business with a double major in Finance and Economics from Miami University’s Farmer School of Business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Roe, Ben and Colin to SCP,” said SCP Founder & CEO Larry Perkins. “I am confident that they will make a fast impact in this important market for the restructuring community as we continue our expansion throughout the U.S. We have long desired a larger presence in the Midwest, and with Roe’s leadership and the expert counsel Ben and Colin will provide our clients, we have built a great team to expand further in this market.”

“I look forward to spearheading SCP’s expansion in the Midwest and building the firm’s already strong franchise in financial restructuring, interim and turnaround management, and performance improvement,” said Hitchcock. “I’m excited to join a firm that is growing so quickly across the country, and I have no doubt that with Ben and Colin’s help we will do the same in Chicago and beyond. I’ve been leading companies through restructurings and otherwise for almost three decades and will put that experience to work providing critical counsel to our clients.”

In addition to these most recent hires, SCP has accelerated its expansion across the U.S. in recent months, including hiring Taylor Sherman as a Managing Director in Houston and hiring Colby Whitlow and Stuart Miles in Dallas. The firm also promoted Tom Lynch to President and COO to work alongside Perkins on building SCP’s nationwide presence.

About SierraConstellation Partners, LLC

SierraConstellation Partners (SCP) is a national interim management and advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles and has professionals in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, and Seattle. SCP serves middle-market companies and their partners and investors navigating their way through difficult business challenges. Our team’s real-world experience, operational mindset, and hands-on approach enable us to deliver effective operational improvements and financial solutions to help companies restore value, regain creditor confidence, and capitalize on opportunities.

As former CEOs, COOs, CFOs, private equity investors, and investment bankers, our team of senior professionals has decades of experience operating and advising companies. For more information, please visit www.sierraconstellation.com.

