Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Lucy Motsay Rutishauser Named One of Maryland’s Top 100 Women by The Daily Record

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) congratulates Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Lucy Rutishauser for being named one of “Maryland’s Top 100 Women in 2022” by The Daily Record.

Maryland’s Top 100 Women recognizes outstanding achievements by women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring.

“Lucy is an integral part of our corporate team, and we are proud she has been recognized by The Daily Record for her impact and commitment to the Maryland community. Her leadership and guidance have helped grow Sinclair into a Fortune 500 company, and this recognition is well deserved,” said Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“It’s an honor to be included as one of The Daily Record’s Top Women in Maryland,” said Rutishauser. “I have deep roots in the state and the Baltimore metropolitan area, so to be recognized within my community is a great privilege. I am fortunate to work at a company that has a culture of innovation and leadership and encourages its employees to give back to the communities we serve.”

Rutishauser was recently named one of the “Most Powerful Women in Finance” in the 2021 edition of Cablefax Magazine’s Most Powerful Women. She was also an honoree for The Baltimore Sun’s 2020 Women to Watch, Cynopsis’ Top Women in Media 2020 and Radio & TV Business Report’s Best Finance Leaders for 2019, as well as being included in Variety’s Dealmaker Elite list.

Rutishauser graduated magna cum laude from Towson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance and received her M.B.A., with honors, from the University of Baltimore. Rutishauser was recently honored by Towson University with its prestigious Distinguished Alumni award.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Contacts

Media:



Jessica Bellucci



[email protected]