Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 28, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) on March 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SBCC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

The Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) is a blockchain-based global smart city platform, offering products and services including Smart Home Cloud, Wall Pad IoT, and SBCC tokens, with features such as Staking, DeFi, NFT, and more. The SBCC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on March 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Smart Block Chain City

As a blockchain-based smart city platform, Smart Block Chain City created projects such as Wall Pad and Smart Home Cloud. Wall Pad is a content-type decentralized network system developed based on security and performance superior to the existing Internet of Things (IoT). It is a new paradigm that uses DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) that can provide personalized information based on WEB 3.0 semantic technology.

Smart Home Cloud is a universally connected smart device based on the wall pad installed in each household, which is the infrastructure for cryptoconomy and a wider range of life in the future. Smart Home Cloud is an Internet technology optimized for the implementation and design of a global smart home city.

Smart Home Cloud, Wall Pad IoT and Smart Block Chain City’s native token SBCC can supply smart city platforms worldwide in terms of operation and revenue generation, and Wall Pad IoT and Smart Home Cloud are reliable with high-performance, constant quality, scalability, and unhackable security. Their biggest feature is the verification of smart contract records and algorithm database for real-time operation.

SBCC Foundation CEO Ted Kim believes that the SBCC token has all the necessary conditions for the successful promotion of a global smart city, including infrastructure, services, people, and the most essential data, which are the elements that make up a blockchain smart city.

About SBCC Token

SBCC is the native token of Smart Block Chain City, which is based on BSC to achieve ~3 second block time through a high-performance proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, and supports an ecosystem that can build decentralized functions and cross-chain compatibility.

The total supply of SBCC is 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is allocated to the foundation for inflation control, mainnet contract SWAP, ecosystem supply, and burning, 20% is set for the sale purpose, another 20% will be used for marketing, 10% is allocated to the advisors, and the rest 10% is provided for research and development.

SBCC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on March 28, 2022, investors who are interested in Smart Block Chain City investment can easily buy and sell SBCC token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of SBCC on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

