SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter 2021 Results with Best in Class Same-Store Revenue & NOI Growth

“The fourth quarter capped off a truly exceptional year for SmartStop, and we are grateful for the remarkable team that’s worked tirelessly to build SmartStop to the company it is today,” said H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SmartStop. “In addition to posting best in class same-store revenue and NOI growth every quarter this year and for the full year, our fourth quarter FFO, as adjusted grew approximately 182% over the prior year. We are particularly proud that during the quarter, we declared an updated estimated Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) per share of $15.08 calculated as of June 30, 2021, approximately 45% higher than the prior NAV valued as of December 31, 2019, which values the Company at an enterprise value of over $2.5 billion. This value creation substantiates the investments we’ve made in our platform, technology and people. Having closed the $375 million Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc. (‘SST IV’) merger along with a new $700 million multi-currency credit facility, we are poised to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns and grow stockholder value in 2022 and beyond.”

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Highlights:

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $9.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. This represents an increase of approximately $4.9 million when compared to the same period in 2020. Net loss per Class A and Class T shares (basic and diluted) was $0.11, an increase of $0.04, or 47%, when compared to the same period in 2020.



Total self storage-related revenues increased by approximately $15.1 million, or 51.7%, when compared to the same period in 2020.



FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and Operating Partnership (“OP”) unit holders), was approximately $14.9 million. This represents an increase of approximately $9.2 million, or 159.3%, when compared to the same period in 2020.



FFO, as adjusted per share and OP unit outstanding – diluted was $0.16, an increase of $0.08, or 100.0%, when compared to the same period in 2020.



Same-store revenues, expenses and NOI increased by 19.0%, 2.9% and 26.6%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2020.



Same-store average physical occupancy increased by 3.2% to 95.4% compared to 92.2% during the same period in 2020.



Same-store annualized rent per occupied square foot was approximately $17.68, which represented an increase of approximately 16.0% when compared to the same period in 2020.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Highlights:

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $29.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. This represents a decrease of approximately $25.0 million when compared to the same period in 2020. Net loss per Class A and Class T shares (basic and diluted) was $0.37, a decrease of $0.54, or 59.0%, when compared to the same period in 2020.



Total self storage-related revenues increased by approximately $48.0 million, or 43.6%, when compared to the same period in 2020.



Same-store revenues, expenses and NOI increased by 17.4%, 3.3% and 24.5%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2020.



Same-store average physical occupancy increased by 4.5% to 95.1%, compared to 90.6% during the same period in 2020.



Same-store annualized rent per occupied square foot was approximately $16.51, which represented an increase of approximately 11.5% when compared to the same period in 2020.

External Growth

In October, the Company acquired a self storage facility in Lakewood, CO. The facility serves the communities of Green Mountain, Foothills, Briarwood Hills, West Lochwood and Chateau Ridge Estates. The property’s 770 units span across approximately 87,000 square feet. The property offers customers a variety of amenities including a gated drive-in loading area, state-of-the-art security systems, keypad access and large truck accessibility. This is SmartStop’s seventh owned or managed location in the Denver market.

In November, the Company announced the opening of a newly constructed self storage facility in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. The property’s 970 units are 100% climate-controlled across approximately 97,000 square feet. The property offers customers a variety of amenities including state-of-the-art security systems, elevators, keypad access, a gated loading area and more. This is SmartStop’s 19th owned or managed operating location in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the acquisition of a self storage facility in Algonquin, IL. The property’s 900 units span across approximately 114,000 square feet, and offer customers a blend of interior, climate controlled and non-climate, drive-up product. The facility is located in a dense and high-end suburban pocket of Chicago serving the communities of Cary, Carpentersville, Lake in the Hills, Lake Zurich, Trout Valley and West Dundee. This is SmartStop’s sixth owned or managed location in the Chicago market and 163rd in North America.

Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc. Merger

Subsequent to quarter end, SmartStop and Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc. (“SSGT II”), a private REIT sponsored by an indirect subsidiary of SmartStop, announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction, in which SSGT II will merge into a newly-formed subsidiary of SmartStop. Per the merger agreement, SmartStop will acquire all of the real estate owned by SSGT II, consisting of 10 wholly-owned operating self storage facilities located across seven states, an interest in one operating property held through an unconsolidated joint venture with an unaffiliated third party and two properties in various stages of development that are held through an unconsolidated joint venture with an unaffiliated third party. The total SSGT II operating portfolio, including the operating joint venture property, currently represents approximately 8,500 self storage units and 900,000 net rentable square feet. Additionally, the Company will obtain SSGT II’s rights to acquire a property located in Southern California.

Under the terms of the agreement, SSGT II stockholders will receive 0.9118 shares of SmartStop Class A common stock for each share of SSGT II common stock they own. This exchange ratio represents an increase of 37 percent above SSGT II’s most recent offering price, when using SmartStop’s most recent estimated NAV of $15.08 per share. The transaction values SSGT II’s real estate assets at approximately $280 million, based on September 30, 2021 share counts and debt principal balances outstanding, and using the agreed exchange ratio and SmartStop’s estimated NAV per share of $15.08. The merger is expected to close during the first half of 2022. Additional information regarding the merger and the merger agreement can be found in the Form 8-K filed by SmartStop with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2022.

Capital Markets Activity

In October, the Company exercised $200 million of its accordion (the “Accordion”) under its existing multi-currency credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) with a syndicate of banks led by KeyBank National Association, Wells Fargo, N.A., Citibank, N.A. and Bank of Montreal. The increased commitment was entirely on the revolving portion of the Credit Facility (the “Revolver”). The Credit Facility now consists of a $450 million Revolver and a $250 million term loan (the “Term Loan”) for a total commitment of $700 million. The Accordion was also amended to permit expansion up to $1.05 billion, subject to certain conditions. The other terms and conditions of the Credit Facility remains materially unchanged.

Net Asset Value

During the quarter, the Company announced that its board of directors declared an updated estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share of $15.08 for its Class A and Class T shares, valued as of June 30, 2021. SmartStop’s previous estimated NAV per share was $10.40 valued as of December 31, 2019. Please see SmartStop’s Form 8-K filed on October 20, 2021 for a description of the methodologies and assumptions used to determine, and the limitations of, the estimated NAV per share.

Declared Distributions

On December 20, 2021, SmartStop’s board of directors declared a distribution rate for the first quarter of 2022, of approximately $0.00164 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to both Class A and Class T stockholders. In connection with these distributions, after the stockholder servicing fee is paid, approximately $0.0014 per day will be paid per Class T share. Such distributions payable to each stockholder of record during a month will be paid the following month.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Real estate facilities: Land $ 397,508,081 $ 335,800,354 Buildings 1,117,204,944 810,480,845 Site improvements 78,910,603 63,821,383 1,593,623,628 1,210,102,582 Accumulated depreciation (155,926,875 ) (115,903,045 ) 1,437,696,753 1,094,199,537 Construction in process 1,799,004 1,761,303 Real estate facilities, net 1,439,495,757 1,095,960,840 Cash and cash equivalents 37,254,226 72,705,624 Restricted cash 7,432,135 7,952,052 Investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures 18,943,284 — Investments in and advances to Managed REITs 12,404,380 15,624,389 Other assets, net 15,423,508 7,734,276 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 14,337,820 12,406,427 Trademarks, net of accumulated amortization 16,052,941 16,194,118 Goodwill 53,643,331 53,643,331 Debt issuance costs, net of accumulated amortization 3,305,394 — Total assets $ 1,618,292,776 $ 1,282,221,057 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Debt, net $ 873,866,855 $ 717,952,233 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 22,693,941 23,038,976 Due to affiliates 584,291 667,429 Distributions payable 8,360,420 6,650,317 Contingent earnout 30,000,000 28,600,000 Deferred tax liability 7,719,098 8,380,215 Total liabilities 943,224,605 785,289,170 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable common stock 71,334,675 57,335,575 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 200,000 and 200,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, with aggregate liquidation preferences of $203,150,685, and $202,928,620 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 196,356,107 196,356,107 Equity: SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 77,057,743 and 52,660,402 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 77,058 52,661 Class T common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 8,056,198 and 7,903,911 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020 respectively 8,056 7,904 Additional paid-in capital 724,739,872 492,408,006 Distributions (210,964,464 ) (163,953,169 ) Accumulated deficit (170,846,475 ) (141,444,880 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (279,975 ) (3,834,228 ) Total SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. equity 342,734,072 183,236,294 Noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership 64,632,417 59,982,111 Other noncontrolling interests 10,900 21,800 Total noncontrolling interests 64,643,317 60,003,911 Total equity 407,377,389 243,240,205 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,618,292,776 $ 1,282,221,057

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Self storage rental revenue $ 42,306,574 $ 27,667,870 $ 150,610,337 $ 104,888,883 Ancillary operating revenue 1,960,715 1,517,829 7,552,597 5,286,042 Managed REIT Platform revenue 1,713,910 2,360,929 6,322,970 8,048,630 Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs 1,028,454 1,346,945 4,278,667 5,800,808 Total revenues 47,009,653 32,893,573 168,764,571 124,024,363 Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 12,711,216 9,618,356 48,127,657 38,305,199 Managed REIT Platform expenses 227,430 294,818 1,451,166 2,806,921 Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs 1,028,454 1,346,945 4,278,667 5,800,808 General and administrative 6,467,944 4,641,467 23,265,196 16,471,199 Depreciation 10,911,341 8,731,926 40,946,406 32,294,627 Intangible amortization expense 3,798,241 1,301,434 12,422,205 9,777,116 Acquisition expenses 386,755 772,189 934,838 1,366,092 Contingent earnout adjustment 9,400,000 2,600,000 12,619,744 (2,500,000 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — — 36,465,732 Impairment of investments in Managed REITs — — — 4,376,879 Write-off of equity interest and preexisting relationships in SST IV upon acquisition of control — — 8,389,573 — Total operating expenses 44,931,381 29,307,135 152,435,452 145,164,573 Gain on sale of real estate — — 178,631 — Income (loss) from operations 2,078,272 3,586,438 16,507,750 (21,140,210 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (8,073,760 ) (7,880,405 ) (31,818,237 ) (32,597,613 ) Interest expense – accretion of fair market value of secured debt 18,598 32,345 110,942 130,682 Interest expense – debt issuance costs (7,807 ) (754,141 ) (1,676,309 ) (3,586,381 ) Net loss on extinguishment of debt — — (2,444,788 ) — Other (1,024,959 ) 3,071,879 (244,076 ) 5,986,719 Net loss (7,009,656 ) (1,943,884 ) (19,564,718 ) (51,206,803 ) Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership 759,715 351,476 2,663,123 6,901,931 Less: Distributions to preferred stockholders (3,150,685 ) (2,937,500 ) (12,500,000 ) (10,049,522 ) Net loss attributable to SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. common stockholders $ (9,400,626 ) $ (4,529,908 ) $ (29,401,595 ) $ (54,354,394 ) Net loss per Class A share – basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.91 ) Net loss per Class T share – basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.91 ) Weighted average Class A shares outstanding – basic and diluted 76,707,037 52,288,033 71,454,798 51,813,718 Weighted average Class T shares outstanding – basic and diluted 8,040,965 7,879,469 7,983,576 7,802,689

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURE – COMPUTATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net loss (attributable to common stockholders) $ (9,400,626 ) $ (4,529,908 ) $ (29,401,595 ) $ (54,354,394 ) Add: Depreciation of real estate 10,703,195 8,574,735 40,158,233 31,711,102 Amortization of real estate related intangible assets 3,557,310 229,998 11,030,316 5,110,207 Depreciation and amortization of real estate and intangible assets from unconsolidated entities 267,602 — 754,831 — Deduct: Gain on deconsolidation — — (169,533 ) — Gain on sale of real estate — — (178,631 ) — Adjustment for noncontrolling interests (1,565,512 ) (1,051,900 ) (5,727,520 ) (4,756,580 ) FFO (attributable to common stockholders) 3,561,969 3,222,925 16,466,101 (22,289,665 ) Other Adjustments: Intangible amortization expense – contracts(1) 240,931 1,071,436 1,391,889 4,666,909 Acquisition expenses(2) 386,755 772,189 934,838 1,366,092 Acquisition expenses and foreign currency (gains) losses, net from unconsolidated entities 75,222 — 210,377 — Contingent earnout adjustment(3) 9,400,000 2,600,000 12,619,744 (2,500,000 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(4) — — — 36,465,732 Impairment of investments in Managed REITs(4) — — — 4,376,879 Write-off of equity interest and preexisting relationships in SST IV upon consolidation — — 8,389,573 — Accretion of fair market value of secured debt(5) (18,598 ) (32,345 ) (110,942 ) (130,682 ) Net loss on extinguishment of debt(6) — — 2,444,788 — Foreign currency and interest rate derivative losses, net(7) 255,970 40,649 366,849 203,995 Adjustment of deferred tax liabilities(1) 194,819 (2,627,403 ) (2,025,869 ) (5,926,732 ) Adjustment for noncontrolling interests (1,134,148 ) (457,271 ) (2,720,691 ) (5,321,725 ) FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders) $ 12,962,920 $ 4,590,180 $ 37,966,657 $ 10,910,803

(1) These items represent the amortization, accretion, or adjustment of intangible assets or deferred tax liabilities. As these items are non-cash and not primary drivers in SmartStop’s decision-making process, FFO is adjusted for their effect to arrive at FFO, as adjusted, as a means of determining a comparable sustainable operating performance metric to other real estate companies. (2) In evaluating investments in real estate, SmartStop differentiates the costs to acquire the investment from the operations derived from the investment. Such information would be comparable only for publicly registered, non-traded REITs that have generally completed their acquisition activity and have other similar operating characteristics. (3) The contingent earnout adjustment represents the adjustment to the fair value of the Class A-2 Units issued in connection with the Self Administration Transaction. FFO is adjusted to arrive at FFO, as adjusted, as this acquisition related item is not a primary driver in SmartStop’s decision-making process and excluding this provides investors a view of SmartStop’s continuing operating portfolio performance over time. (4) The impairment charges relate to SmartStop’s goodwill, intangible assets and investments in the Managed REIT Platform acquired in the Self Administration Transaction. SmartStop believes that adjusting for such non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information because such expenses may not be reflective of on-going operations and is consistent with management’s analysis of SmartStop’s operating performance and provides for a means of determining a comparable sustainable operating performance metric. (5) This represents the difference between the stated interest rate and the estimated market interest rate on assumed notes as of the date of acquisition. Such amounts have been excluded from FFO, as adjusted, because SmartStop believes FFO, as adjusted, provides useful supplementary information by focusing on operating fundamentals, rather than events not related to SmartStop’s normal operations. SmartStop is responsible for managing interest rate risk and do not rely on another party to manage such risk. (6) The net loss associated with the extinguishment of debt includes prepayment penalties, the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees, and other fees incurred. SmartStop believes that adjusting for such non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information because such losses may not be reflective of on-going transactions and operations and is consistent with management’s analysis of SmartStop’s operating performance. (7) This represents the mark-to-market adjustment for SmartStop’s derivative instruments not designated for hedge accounting and the ineffective portion of the change in fair value of derivatives recognized in earnings, as well as changes in foreign currency related to SmartStop’s foreign equity investments not classified as long term. These derivative contracts are intended to manage the Company’s exposure to interest rate and foreign currency risk which may not be reflective of SmartStop’s ongoing performance and may reflect unrealized impacts on SmartStop’s operating performance. Such amounts are recorded in “Other” within SmartStop’s consolidated statements of operations.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURE – COMPUTATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED PER SHARE AND OP UNIT OUTSTANDING Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders) $ 12,962,920 $ 4,590,180 $ 37,966,657 $ 10,910,803 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in our OP (759,715 ) (351,476 ) (2,663,123 ) (6,901,931 ) Adjustment for noncontrolling interests 2,699,660 1,509,171 8,448,211 10,078,305 FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and OP unit holders) $ 14,902,865 $ 5,747,875 $ 43,751,745 $ 14,087,177 Weighted average Class A & T shares outstanding 84,748,002 60,167,502 79,438,374 59,616,407 Weighted average OP units outstanding 10,271,642 9,095,029 10,097,549 9,095,029 Weighted average other dilutive securities 489,477 174,636 284,820 127,739 Weighted average shares & OP units outstanding – diluted(1) 95,509,121 69,437,167 89,820,743 68,839,175 FFO, as adjusted per share & OP unit outstanding – diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.08 $ 0.49 $ 0.20

(1) Includes all Class A Shares, Class T Shares and OP Units, as well as the dilutive effect of both unvested restricted stock and long term incentive plan units (both time-based units and performance based-units). The outstanding convertible preferred stock was excluded as the conversion of such shares was antidilutive.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



COMPUTATION OF SAME-STORE OPERATING RESULTS



(Unaudited)

Same-Store Facility Results – Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

The following table sets forth operating data for SmartStop’s same-store facilities (those properties included in the consolidated results of operations since January 1, 2020, excluding nine lease-up properties SmartStop owned as of January 1, 2020) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. SmartStop considers the following data to be meaningful as this allows for the comparison of results without the effects of acquisition, lease up, or development activity.

Same-Store Facilities Non Same-Store Facilities Total 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Revenue (1) $ 32,420,617 $ 27,238,620 19.0 % $ 11,846,672 $ 1,947,079 N/M $ 44,267,289 $ 29,185,699 51.7 % Property operating expenses (2) $ 8,953,313 8,699,157 2.9 % $ 3,757,903 919,199 N/M 12,711,216 9,618,356 32.2 % Net operating income $ 23,467,304 $ 18,539,463 26.6 % $ 8,088,769 $ 1,027,880 N/M $ 31,556,073 $ 19,567,343 61.3 % Number of facilities 103 103 36 9 139 112 Rentable square feet (3) 7,595,600 7,557,300 2,985,200 680,300 10,580,800 8,237,600 Average physical occupancy (4) 95.4 % 92.2 % N/M N/M 95.0 % 91.6 % Annualized rent per occupied square foot (5) $ 17.68 $ 15.25 N/M N/M $ 17.46 $ 14.99

