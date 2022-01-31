Snowflake Launches Retail Data Cloud to Enable Collaboration, Deliver Exceptional Customer Experiences, and Optimize Operations for Retailers

The Retail Data Cloud breaks down data silos across the industry, enabling businesses to drive agility, deliver exceptional, personalized customer experiences, and optimize operations

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataCloud—Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced the launch of the Retail Data Cloud, which unites Snowflake’s data platform, Snowflake- and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-specific datasets. The Retail Data Cloud empowers retailers, manufacturers, distributors, consumer packaged goods (CPG) vendors, and industry technology providers, to leverage their own data, access new data, and seamlessly collaborate across the retail industry. Together, Snowflake and its ecosystem of partners are able to drive business agility, deliver exceptional, personalized customer experiences, and optimize operations for businesses across the sector.





Retail organizations are in the midst of a global shift in how consumers, retailers, and brands interact. It is becoming increasingly difficult to source and identify the best data and insights to manage uncertainties within the industry. The acceleration of digitization and eCommerce, customer expectations, and transformation across the supply chain have increased pressure on businesses to adapt. To meet the needs of this rapidly changing environment, the industry requires a platform that can break down data silos and provide secure, governed access to data.

With Snowflake’s Retail Data Cloud, businesses can:

Integrate all of their data virtually regardless of source, speed, or format, and operate from a single source of truth

virtually regardless of source, speed, or format, and operate from a single source of truth Enable regulatory compliance through data governance with a suite of easily managed security capabilities including data clean room functionality, auditability features like double-blind joins, restricted queries, centralized RBAC, and row/columnar level obfuscation that enable data to be shared without movement and risk of revealing PII

with a suite of easily managed security capabilities including data clean room functionality, auditability features like double-blind joins, restricted queries, centralized RBAC, and row/columnar level obfuscation that enable data to be shared without movement and risk of revealing PII Optimize operations with elastic performance, scaling up to meet the analytics needs during seasonal peaks and down to improve efficiencies and profitability

scaling up to meet the analytics needs during seasonal peaks and down to improve efficiencies and profitability Seamlessly share data across their ecosystem in near real-time across three major public cloud platforms

in near real-time across three major public cloud platforms Leverage industry-specific, pre-built solutions created by Snowflake’s network of partners, from standard data models to AI/ML-powered insights, to reduce time to value and increase the impact of their investments

Some of the largest customers in the retail and CPG industries are already using Snowflake’s Retail Data Cloud to unlock business agility and fuel innovation. Customer use cases include:

84.51 ° – The retail data science, insights and media company, leverages Snowflake to enable secure data collaboration between 84.51° and consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients, agencies and publishers to create more personalized and relevant consumer experiences. The 84.51° first-party transaction data includes 60 million Kroger loyalty card members available in the 84.51° Collaborative Cloud.

° The retail data science, insights and media company, leverages Snowflake to enable secure data collaboration between 84.51° and consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients, agencies and publishers to create more personalized and relevant consumer experiences. The 84.51° first-party transaction data includes 60 million Kroger loyalty card members available in the 84.51° Collaborative Cloud. Albertsons – The grocery retailer is leveraging the Retail Data Cloud to bring data from their more than 2,200 store locations together for a single, unified view that will help them better serve their customers.

The grocery retailer is leveraging the Retail Data Cloud to bring data from their more than 2,200 store locations together for a single, unified view that will help them better serve their customers. Kraft Heinz – The Kraft Heinz Company is a leader in digital technology, having built an advanced cloud data platform within Snowflake’s Retail Data Cloud that has allowed it to increase its pace of innovation, react faster to changes in the marketplace, and further its purpose to “make life delicious.”

– The Kraft Heinz Company is a leader in digital technology, having built an advanced cloud data platform within Snowflake’s Retail Data Cloud that has allowed it to increase its pace of innovation, react faster to changes in the marketplace, and further its purpose to “make life delicious.” Rakuten – The electronic commerce and online retailer uses Snowflake to scale business operations in North America and to provide secure, near real-time data access to vendor and merchandising partners.

“As a global CPG company, the ability to quickly respond to changes in the marketplace has been essential to how we optimize operations during periods of uncertainty,” said Jorge Balestra, Global Head of Machine Learnings Operations at Kraft Heinz. “Snowflake’s Retail Data Cloud enables us to tie together data from numerous sources on purchase orders, inventory, and manufacturing, as well as collaborate on data in virtually real-time with partners like Albertsons, all in one place for end-to-end supply chain visibility that leaves zero ambiguity in our business. Snowflake has been vital to Kraft Heinz digital transformation and is enabling us to now focus resources on innovation for our customers.”

Retail Data Cloud Partner Solutions

Within the Retail Data Cloud, customers can access industry-specific solutions to leverage best practices, reduce time-to-value, and increase overall impact. Partners announcing new pre-built solutions include:

Applications Powered by Snowflake, like those from Blue Yonder, Cart.com, Nulogy, and Zabka, which allow retailers, CPGs, and others within the industry to share relevant data and collaborate on key use cases, from improving customer experiences to optimizing supply chain operations.

which allow retailers, CPGs, and others within the industry to share relevant data and collaborate on key use cases, from improving customer experiences to optimizing supply chain operations. Snowflake Data Marketplace partners, like AccuWeather, Atlas, Catalina, Crisp, Experian, Heap, NCSolutions, and Numerator, which enable timely access to 3rd party data sources via data sharing, powering key processes such as enhancing customer 360° views, improving demand forecasts, and more.

which enable timely access to 3rd party data sources via data sharing, powering key processes such as enhancing customer 360° views, improving demand forecasts, and more. Consulting and Services partners like Capgemini, Infosys, Slalom, Tata Consultancy Services, and TEK Systems , can unlock time-to-value for customers with pre-built partner solutions that help solve for top priority use cases in merchandising, supply chain, and personalization, and can quickly help businesses grow value.

, can unlock time-to-value for customers with pre-built partner solutions that help solve for top priority use cases in merchandising, supply chain, and personalization, and can quickly help businesses grow value. Technology partners like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dataiku, DataRobot, Robling, and Tableau, provide seamless integrations and out-of-the-box solutions so customers can attain deeper insights and realize the full power and ease of use of the Retail Data Cloud.

Learn more about the partner-tailored solutions for Retail and CPG businesses here.

“This package of joint solutions to the Retail & CPG industry in Snowflake’s Retail Data Cloud can fuel the next wave of transformation by providing the data access, governance and sharing required to activate data and drive business value,” said Rosemary Hua, Retail and CPG Industry GTM lead at Snowflake. “Retailers and CPGs can now connect with partners and each other in the Data Cloud to take data-driven action and better serve their customers in a rapidly changing environment.”

Learn More:

