Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Across Three Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in enterprise video solutions, announces an agreement with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) to provide a campuswide video platform and Zoom Connector to its more than 13,000 students at three campuses.

Formerly a Techsmith Knowmia customer, the institution was seeking a new video partner after Techsmith announced the sunset of its enterprise education video hosting platform. The Video Platform will SIUE to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, in-video quizzing, video conferencing, closed captioning and other accessibility features, and through embedding videos directly into the learning management system (LMS).

In addition to the robust features available within the Video Platform, the Zoom Connector enables automated upload of videos recorded through Zoom. The recordings can be disseminated securely and viewed across any device, as well as automatically captioned and indexed for improved search-inside-video capabilities. The Zoom Connector also offers options for deleting recordings after the import is complete to help institutions cut down on storage usage and costs for the Zoom Cloud.

“SIUE uses Blackboard LMS, and there were some additional technical needs around importing course shells and links. YuJa was able to rise to the challenge and work through these needs to meet the needs of the institution and instructors,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for SIUE’s instructors to see the easy-to-use features that make learning more engaging and inclusive.”

ABOUT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY EDWARDSVILLE

SIUE is a nationally recognized university that provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottom land and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000. SIUE awards degrees in undergraduate and graduate programs encompassing the arts, sciences, nursing, education, health, human behavior, business and engineering.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278