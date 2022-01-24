Specialty Nutrition and Biostimulant Industry Leader Vatren Jurin joins DunhamTrimmer Bio Intelligence

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DunhamTrimmer, the market leader in business intelligence for the biocontrol, biostimulant, biofertilizer, and specialty nutrition industries, announced today it has named Vatren Jurin the company’s new Vice President of Product Development. As an established professional in the specialty nutrition, adjuvants, and biostimulant space, Vatren brings 28 years of experience in product development, formulation, marketing, and business development capabilities to the organization.

The move marks another key hire for DunhamTrimmer, the pre-eminent resource for clients seeking data and business intelligence relating to biocontrol, biostimulant and biofertilizer markets, technologies, and distribution strategies around the world.

“Vatren brings extensive experience in specialty nutrition, adjuvants and biostimulants to our organization,” said Mark Trimmer, Managing Partner of DunhamTrimmer. “His passion for finding unique and innovative solutions to product development challenges in the specialty nutrition market are well known and highly regarded.”

Vatren began his career as grower and consultant, cultivating crops in North and South America. His penchant for solving plant nutrition problems he faced as a grower led him to a successful career with Brandt Consolidated where he led Agronomic Services for nearly 20 years. Most recently, Vatren was Senior Product Manager at Compass Minerals where he led their North American Innovation Lab and helped to develop and commercialize disruptive specialty fertilizer products for seed, irrigation, and foliar applications.

“I am honored and excited to be joining an organization as successful and well respected as DunhamTrimmer,” said Vatren. “I know from experience it is a company known for exceeding expectations, and I intend to bolster that tradition.”

About DunhamTrimmer

DunhamTrimmer is the premier business management, strategic marketing, market research and intelligence firm with a singular focus on the Global Biological Markets for agriculture (biocontrol/biopesticide, biostimulant and biofertilizer sectors). Since 2011, DunhamTrimmer has been serving their clients with detailed custom single client studies as well as an expanding range of multiclient reports on the companies and products in these sectors. The company counts among its diverse range of clients, global crop protection and global fertilizer companies, biopesticide, biostimulant & biofertilizer manufacturers, investment firms, and food producers/processors/marketing companies.

