Spectrum Labs Creates Guardian for Games to Safeguard Player Experience in the Metaverse

Product supports AWS for Games initiative with proven AI-powered trust and safety infrastructure and community health insights based on years of protecting the world’s largest gaming communities

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spectrum Labs, a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-based content moderation platform, announced today it has created a version of its Guardian product purpose-built for Gaming communities. As the industry faces the challenges and opportunities of nurturing safe and inclusive communities as the next era of the Internet emerges, Guardian for Games makes it easy for developers to build safety into their products at the design phase.

The metaverse is the next big technology platform according to data from Bloomberg Professional Services, which calculated it to be a nearly $800 billion market opportunity by 2024 of which Gaming stands to make up at least half at over $400 billion. At the same time, Gaming is increasingly important to the social fabric of the modern world, with Accenture’s recent research establishing the medium as a super-platform for reaching people. With the metaverse poised to drive even more widespread Gaming adoption, leading companies will capitalize on new revenue streams by creating experiences that capture new user communities and build more engagement with existing ones.

“Gaming platforms will be at the forefront of building the metaverse,” said Justin Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Spectrum Labs. “And trust has to be built into the foundation of the platform and all its products. For gaming companies and developers, building the best user experience, free from harmful content and toxicity, will be the key deciding factor in which platforms user communities choose.”

At their best, online gaming communities are excellent places to enjoy, share, and connect. At their worst, they can become toxic, driving users away. Guardian for Games, the first vertically focused application of Spectrum Labs’ Guardian product, is purpose-built for the unique attributes of gaming communities to optimize player experiences. Leading gaming companies are using it today to protect players and guard and grow communities as they build the metaverse.

Guardian for Games brings AI detection for the five most destructive behaviors in gaming communities, proactive user-level action to suppress the worst behavior and encourage the behaviors that build better communities and allows customers to easily identify and respond to alarming behaviors in real-time, in context, and across languages. Perhaps most importantly, it allows companies to benchmark their community health against industry benchmarks and their own key performance indicators.

“We continuously strive to create a safe and thriving player community, so it is crucial we take appropriate action whenever disruptive behavior is reported,” said Weszt Hart, Head of Player Dynamics at Riot Games. “Spectrum Labs’ platform has enabled us to more confidently detect when in-text disruptive behavior has occurred, which led to 3.3 million time-based penalties in 2021. When avoiding disruptive behavior isn’t entirely possible, Spectrum Labs’ technology provides a strong last line of defense.”

Spectrum Labs is launching Guardian for Games in support of AWS for Games, an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for Games customers. The initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to select the right tools and partners to build, run, and grow their games. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Games also identifies dedicated AWS Game Tech industry specialists, AWS services, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

Spectrum Labs products apply natural-language understanding technology to analyze user-generated content to deliver best-in-class behavioral classification. The platform is able to recognize distinct toxic behaviors such as hate speech, violent extremism, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) across languages, powered by its patented technology to support moderation in any language. Its workflow automation helps Trust & Safety teams accurately react in real-time, and its analytics and reporting capabilities enable trust and transparency.

“We are excited to work with Spectrum Labs for the launch of the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services,” said Rob Schoeppe, Head of BD at AWS Game Tech. “With this launch, we now offer key solutions from partners like Spectrum Labs alongside AWS solutions. This portfolio greatly simplifies how customers can find the necessary tools to create the best games possible.”

Today, Spectrum Labs keeps billions of people safe from harm by partnering with more than 20 companies across dating, gaming, marketplaces, and social networks including The Meet Group, Grindr, Peanut, Minerva, Fandom, Wildlife Studios, and Riot Games. To learn how Spectrum Labs’ Trust and Safety technology works for text, audio, and more please visit our website.

About Spectrum Labs

Spectrum Labs harnesses the power of data, AI, and community to rebuild trust in the Internet, making it a safer, more valuable place for businesses, consumers, and societies. Spectrum Labs’ AI-based Trust & Safety platform identifies toxic behaviors across languages in text and voice, enabling Trust & Safety teams to collapse content moderation costs by 50% and increase detection of brand-destroying behaviors by 10x. For more, go to spectrumlabsai.com.

Contacts

For Spectrum Labs



Nicole Kruse



[email protected]