Spryker announces Raizor as first APAC customer

Spryker, with support from Solution Partner Logic, will develop best of breed intuitive commerce experiences to enable Raizor’s growing digital commerce business

BERLIN and NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Spryker Systems, the fastest-growing enterprise digital commerce platform for B2B, Enterprise Marketplaces, Unified Commerce and B2C, has announced that Raizor, a New Zealand based social enterprise established for the purpose of supporting organization’s and individual’s environmental and social responsibility, has chosen Spryker to spearhead the development of their online marketplaces. Logic, a global systems integrator with a regional presence, will support with their consumer-centric approach to streamlining operations.

When looking for a commerce and technology partner, Raizor’s first priority was their customers. Without a large developer team, they needed to find a way to build and maintain a best of breed, intuitive, and supported commerce experience. With Spryker’s laser focus on customer needs, they were able to develop a marketplace where buyers can support social and environmental causes of choice with every purchase. Spryker’s easy to use platform will enable Raizor to adapt quickly to their evolving customer needs.

As a growing global company, Raizor needed a scalable PaaS solution with a global mindset and the ability to work across borders while maintaining high and evolving expectations for their customers. Raizor needed a platform that was dedicated to easy integrations with third parties as well. Spryker’s API-first, headless, composable platform provides Raizor with the flexibility and freedom needed to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market with minimal experience or time needed on their end.

“Our founders, our shareholders and our team all have one thing in common – We believe that everyone has the ability to make a positive difference to someone else’s life,” said Nicholas Yates, CEO at Raizor. “It’s good business to support triple bottom lines, whether that translates to the community directly surrounding us, helping those in need in a faraway country, or developing sustainability initiatives with a more global impact. Raizor welcomes the opportunity to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs and have chosen Spryker to advance our causes.”

“Logic is proud to support Raizor in their mission-driven objective of connecting business solutions to community needs,” said Pedro Silva, Chief Customer Officer at Logic. “Through our partnership with Spryker, we will help Raizor to create a unique marketplace with a socially conscious focus that is designed from the very outset to support growth and international expansion. This is truly a win-win-win situation, where our deep background in retail commerce can support the greater good, both locally and abroad.”

“What we do best is composable, fast, and sophisticated commerce enablement. By helping Raizor quickly go to market with their commerce offering, they are able to focus on their mission without being overwhelmed with the requirements that come with a sophisticated and innovative ecommerce experience,” said Boris Lokschin, co-founder and CEO at Spryker. “Commerce technology moves at a rapid pace and by investing in Spryker, Raizor can rest assured that their business will be future-proof and that their customers can continue to expect the best commerce experience.”

About Raizor

Established in 2017 by brothers Colin and Jared Thomas, Raizor is a social enterprise organization that applies business solutions to community needs, using innovative and sustainable ways to leverage the spending decisions of businesses and individuals to support their specific environmental / social initiatives. Raizor has a can-do attitude about business and life. We are proud to have launched a VISA credit card to support fundraising for the Breast Cancer Foundation of New Zealand. We have also established an Insurance program called “Insurance for Good” in partnership with Arthur J Gallagher owned Crombie Lockwood. We enable businesses to get great risk coverage while offering a hand up to the local causes they support.

About Logic Information Systems

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, USA, with offices in Sydney and Melbourne, Logic provides business-driven solutions based on a deep knowledge of the modern customer experience ecosystem. We help retailers and brands improve agility, innovation, and resilience in an age of disruption. Whether you need to enhance digital or in-store experiences, boost omnichannel capabilities, or optimize via advanced analytics, Logic has the knowledge & expertise needed. 150+ brands worldwide trust Logic to achieve better results: from mid-sized brands to some of the world’s largest retailers. Learn more at logicinfo.com

About Spryker Systems

Spryker is a composable digital commerce platform that enables enterprises to future-proof their business and accelerate growth at any point in their commerce journey. Spryker’s easy to use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating a lower cost of ownership and higher return on investment. As a leading platform for Enterprise Marketplaces, B2B, D2C and B2C, Spryker has empowered 150+ customers in more than 200 countries worldwide to differentiate based on how they sell best and is trusted by brands such as Aldi, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Gartner® recognized Spryker as a Visionary in the 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce, just one year after it first appeared (2020), and has also been named as a major player in B2B e-Commerce by IDC. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany and New York, USA. Find out more at https://spryker.com

Contact details:

[email protected]