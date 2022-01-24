StrikeReady Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Honored for Artificial Intelligence Achievements in Natural Language Processing

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize those organizations, products and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems. Awards were given out for excellence in one of the four major types of AI, including Reactive Machines, Limited Memory, Theory of Mind, and Self-Awareness.

“We are so proud to name StrikeReady as a winner in our Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that StrikeReady was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”

“We are excited to be honored by The Business Intelligence Group for our vision and leadership in natural language processing,” said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. “In order for cyber defenders to interact with our platform as naturally and efficiently as possible, we developed CARA – Cyber Awareness and Response Analyst. CARA can reason and respond like an expert analyst and engage with defenders using its natural language interface. CARA has empowered hundreds of defenders around the world and enhanced their skill, knowledge, and productivity.”

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady Inc. is a cybersecurity startup based out of California. The company was founded in 2019 and offers the industry’s first cloud-based security operations and management platform that enables organizations to increase the effectiveness, efficiency, and affordability of their security operations, while empowering and augmenting cybersecurity teams with institutional knowledge and automation.

StrikeReady is backed by several Bay Area VC firms, along with executives from FireEye, CrowdStrike, Zscalar, and others.

StrikeReady has won numerous awards and mentions in the short time that it has been in existence, including 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, 2021 CyberSecured Awards, American Security Today ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award 2021, Security Today’s Product of the Year Award 2021, Globee’s Disruptor Award 2021, and CB Insights 2021 Cyber Defender.

