Talaris Therapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune disorders, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate at the following investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley Healthcare Corporate Access Day
Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Location: Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, MA
1×1 meetings only
Guggenheim Virtual Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day
Fireside chat date: Thursday, March 31, 2022
Fireside chat time: 3:00 p.m. ET
A live webcast of the presentation at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day will be available on the investors section of the Talaris website at www.talaristx.com. After the live webcast, a replay of the event can be found on the Talaris website.
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY, and additional research operations in Houston, TX.
Media Contact
Lisa Raffensperger
Ten Bridge Communications
[email protected]tions.com
(617) 903-8783
Investor Contact
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]
(339) 970-2843