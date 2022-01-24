The Standard Promotes Jesse Levin to Second Vice President of Loan Origination

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StanCorp Mortgage Investors (The Standard) announced today that Jesse Levin has been promoted to second vice president of Loan Origination.





In his new role, Levin is responsible for the origination, underwriting and closing of all new commercial mortgage business and the underwriting and closing of all administrative transactions for an existing mortgage portfolio that exceeds $13 billion.

Levin joined StanCorp Mortgage Investors in 2006 as a mortgage loan analyst and has held various roles within loan origination overseeing new loan production, underwriting and closing. Most recently he was senior director of Loan Origination.

“Jesse has been an instrumental part of our success and growth over many years,” said Mike Morey, vice president and managing director of StanCorp Mortgage Investors. “I’m excited to have him in this role supporting the continued growth in our mortgage business.”

Levin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and finance from Portland State University.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.

Contacts

Bob Speltz



[email protected]

971.212.9549