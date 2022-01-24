The Worldcom Confidence Index (WCI) Goes Live and Interactive With New Online Data Visualization Tool to Help Business Leaders Make Timely Strategic Communications Choices

WCI Provides Global And Local Insights From Over 100,000 C-Suite Executives

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#worldcompr–The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom) launches today a powerful decision support tool for business leaders and communications strategists. The live interactive tool enables anyone to interrogate the data provided by the Worldcom Confidence Index (WCI). WCI, first introduced in 2018, is the only ‘living’ global business insights tracker providing current data on which business issues over 100,000 CEOs and C-Suite executives are focusing on, and how these change from one month to the next. WCI also tracks how confidence in handling these issues increases or declines.





Worldcom invested in an interactive data visualization tool for its breakthrough business tracker (WCI) to help organizations worldwide make strategic communications choices based on updated insights.

By accessing the live interactive portal, it is now possible to see how the business priorities of over 100,000 CEOs and C-Suite executives change in real-time. As a result, the WCI acts like a bellwether for where business leaders should be focusing their attention. In addition, users can get a global view and see what business leaders in over 40 countries are thinking.

Todd Lynch, managing director of Worldcom, said: “Worldcom has been reporting on the WCI findings since 2018. Today we are making our data available in a live and interactive format. Visualizing the data in this way makes it easy for executives to access and parse the information directly, and with the filters specific to their business needs.”

Our live, interactive tracker, updated monthly, can be seen here.

Todor Janev, chairman of Worldcom, said: “Recent world events only underscore the importance of having access to current insights that provide both a global and local perspective to help organizations make informed, strategic decisions. That’s why we decided to make the insight from our Worldcom Confidence Index available to anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

“The fresh insight we provide each month enables local and global organizations of all sizes to focus their communications on changing business priorities. Now, anyone can use our new interactive tool to inform their communication strategies and make timely communications choices. In addition, by acting on the trends we uncover, we believe you will be able to inspire confidence and belief among your audiences that you are taking the right action.”

Janev added: “We encourage leaders from all around the world to engage with our local partners to get further insight on local socio-economic, cultural, media, and political nuances that our Partners in 115 cities can provide. Our Partners also use the insight the WCI provides to create expert services designed to meet the priority areas of focus, such as how to be a purpose-driven and fully inclusive organization.”

The Worldcom Confidence Index is the world’s largest monthly study of what the C Suite is talking about. And it is the only global study that shows the change in leaders’ confidence across a range of important business topics.

See our summary of the latest results from a global perspective here.

The WCI interactive tracker overview video can be accessed here.

You can learn more about WCI by viewing this video.

About the Worldcom Confidence Index

The Worldcom Confidence Index (WCI) is the first AI-driven ‘living’ global market research, tracking the topics that over 80,000 CEOs and CMOs are commenting on online. The AI-fuelled tracker provided by Advanced Symbolics Inc is updated monthly and is drawn from an active sample of over 100,000 C-Suite executives. It tracks data for two roles, six regions, 42 countries and 11 industry sectors. It identifies the levels of engagement with business topics and how much the level of confidence for each topic has changed. It is the first global study of this type to use AI supported data capture. The longitudinal analysis employed by ASI, the research company providing the data for the WCI, enables Worldcom to look back in time and make direct comparisons for levels engagement and confidence.

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate.

