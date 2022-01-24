Think outside the cell: Rows announces desktop apps beta launch and triple user growth following bold billboards outside Microsoft and Google HQs

Backed by Lakestar, Accel, and Cherry Ventures, the beta version of Rows’ app for Windows and MacOS is now live – iPad coming out next

Rows recently made headlines launching a marketing campaign that saw two provocative billboards plastered outside Microsoft and Google HQs – signups have sprung up following the bold move

Desktop apps’ full feature parity with Rows web app to be achieved by end of year, with significant user growth anticipated

Berlin, 22nd March 2022: Rows – the next-generation spreadsheet for businesses, backed by Lakestar, Accel, and Cherry Ventures – today announces the beta launch of Rows’ app for Windows and MacOS, with an iPad version coming next.

Rows has more than tripled its users over the past few months, with further growth anticipated as the company rolls out its product roadmap. Its aim is to achieve apps’ full feature parity with its web version by the end of the year.

The news comes after its $16m funding announcement and the launch of a bold marketing campaign: it might not star Frances McDormand or Sam Rockwell, but the story of the two billboards plastered near the US headquarters of Microsoft and Google is on par for controversy. The respective billboards read: “Dear Microsoft, your spreadsheet has been at it for 36 years. It’s time to retire. We’ll take it from here” and “Dear Google, your spreadsheet is from 2006. So is the Nokia 6070. It’s time for an upgrade”.

Branded as the next generation spreadsheet for businesses, Rows is making a bold statement that it is more than ready to challenge the market dominance of old incumbents and shake up an industry that’s been stagnant for 15 years. Taking on Excel and Google Sheets, the company has staked its claim of superiority to its slick design (no need to beautify spreadsheets), seamless third-party integrations (all data can be accessed in one place), advanced automation features, and revolutionary live sharing capabilities.

Rows co-founder and CEO, Humberto Ayres Pereira, commented: “Let’s face it. Spreadsheets suck. The business world still runs on them but they’re slowing us down. Rows is bringing the beloved spreadsheet into the modern working world.”

“We’ve built the product focusing on three key areas: design, integration, and collaboration. Rows users don’t need to beautify their spreadsheets themselves with our slick design and they can easily add any data they need from other business tools and platforms. Another really special part of the product is our live sharing functionality, making Rows.com the first ever public spreadsheets platform. People can publish their spreadsheets for the world to see and get inspiration from. Our integrations and live sharing functionality are easily the biggest rethink of spreadsheets since Google Sheets.”

Humberto built Rows with co-founder Torben Schulz to empower people through better access to data and clean documents that foster smart decisions. The product currently offers over 40 integrations with business tools like Google Analytics, Twitter, Stripe, Salesforce, and public databases like Crunchbase, or LinkedIn. Users can even connect custom APIs, all without add-ons, scripts, or code.

About Rows:

Rows is the spreadsheet with superpowers. Its cloud platform-based spreadsheet allows teams to own and automate their workflows by building apps and tools straight from the sheet. The platform has powerful functionality such as integrations and publishing that are not offered by existing spreadsheet tools, removing the barrier to entry for users without programming experience. Rows has offices in Berlin and Porto, and is backed by the likes of Lakestar, Accel and Cherry Ventures.

Any user and a team of any size can create an account and start using Rows for free. Rows has a tiered pricing model. Find more information about subscription plans here: https://rows.com/pricing.

