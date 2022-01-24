Three Stewart Companies Named to HousingWire’s 2022 TECH100 Lists

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that NotaryCam, and Cloudvirga have been named to the 2022 HousingWire TECH100 Mortgage honorees list, while PropStream was recognized on the Real Estate honorees list.

“Over the past two years, Stewart has made strategic investments in technology and digital services, executing on our strategy to bring a seamless, end-to-end user experience to our customers and clients,” said Stewart CEO Fred Eppinger. “The recognition of these three industry-leading companies in the mortgage and real estate technology space further solidifies Stewart as a premier partner for any real estate transaction.”

According to HousingWire, NotaryCam, Cloudvirga and PropStream were recognized as innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving borrower experience and bringing elasticity to mortgage origination and servicing processes, along with new offerings in the world of fintech and proptech. Specifically:

NotaryCam’s MISMO-certified technology provides a secure, online closing room for remote closing ceremonies, allowing businesses and individuals to legally notarize, sign and execute documents and agreements online. Since 2014, NotaryCam has facilitated nearly one million RON transactions in all 50 states and 150 countries. Learn more at notarycam.com.

Cloudvirga is an intelligent mortgage automation platform with data-driven technology that delivers a unique experience to consumers, loan originators, mortgage brokers and wholesale lenders. It is the most robust digital point of sale mortgage platform and houses the loan officer’s full workflow in one system. Eliminating the back and forth between the Loan Origination System (LOS) and Point of Sale (POS), loan officers can get their borrower’s loan fully committed within minutes without an assistant and without going back to the LOS. Cloudvirga’s TPO platform reduces touch time between lenders and their brokers by as much as 70% and accelerates the approval process, as measured by application to approval time, by at least 20%. Learn more at cloudvirga.com.

PropStream is one of the leaders in real estate big data, helping real estate investors, agents, lenders, brokers and professional service providers who want to simplify and accelerate their business using real estate data, marketing and management tools. PropStream multi-sources from the largest nationwide data providers and public record to help investors and agents discover homeowner motivations to sell. They provide multi-sourced data and targeted marketing, allowing customers to search over 154 million properties nationwide. Learn more at propstream.com.

“The capabilities of these fintech and proptech leaders as part of the Stewart family of companies aligns with our commitment to improve the customer experience,” said Beth Fowler, Executive Vice President, Stewart Lender Services. “We are really excited about our roadmap, including the opportunity to integrate these unique solutions into an end-to-end digital workflow.”

