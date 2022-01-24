Todd Miltenberger Joins TMA Systems as Vice President of Finance & Corporate Development

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TMA Systems, a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS), today announced the appointment of Todd Miltenberger as Vice President of Finance & Corporate Development.





Miltenberger comes to TMA with more than 12 years of financial and corporate development experience in both the energy and technology industries. Most recently, as Director of Finance, he helped to execute the IPO of Nerdy, Inc (NYSE: NRDY), an online education platform. With additional early career experience in investment banking and venture capital, Todd’s diverse knowledge of finance strategy, and his proven track-record of delivering profitable growth, will be invaluable for TMA as the company accelerates its growth. Miltenberger’s appointment marks the second key executive hire at TMA since receiving a majority growth investment from Silversmith Capital Partners in September 2021.

“I’m thrilled to join the TMA Systems team,” says Miltenberger. “I’ve spent the majority of my career at companies that were transforming to the next level and I’m excited about the future we are building at TMA.”

“Todd is a valuable addition to our team,” said Mark Simner, TMA Systems’ Chief Executive Officer. “He has grown and operated high performing finance teams at scale, and he will be integral as we execute on our near-term goals for accelerated growth, international expansion and our desire to be a future acquirer of great teams and technologies.”

About TMA Systems

For more than 30 years, TMA Systems has been recognized as a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS). Worldwide, more than 1,500 TMA clients maintain in excess of 55,000 facilities, representing 4.5 billion square feet of space. TMA’s products, along with world-class services, are key reasons TMA is the preferred solution for facility professionals throughout the world. TMA’s advanced solutions meet or exceed the needs of education, healthcare, corporate, government, telecommunication, transportation, manufacturing, and retail organizations. For more information on TMA Systems, visit www.tmasystems.com.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $2.0 billion of capital under management. Silversmith’s mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, DistroKid, impact.com, Iodine Software, LifeStance Health, and Webflow. The partners have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including ABILITY Network, Dealer.com, Liberty Dialysis, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Wrike. For more information about Silversmith, please visit www.silversmith.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

