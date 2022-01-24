TraceSafe Launches Thermosense to Power Sustainable Supply Chain

Solution to reduce waste and environmental impact using sensor technology and advanced software for real-time visibility of temperature-sensitive goods

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 24, 2022) – TraceSafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) (“TraceSafe” or the “Company”), a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, has announced the launch of Thermosense, its first product in the sustainability vertical. Thermosense will help reduce waste and cut costs in the supply chain of temperature-sensitive goods. The mobile platform can record and relay real-time and historical temperature data from TraceSafe’s Sensor Tags, ensuring quality, compliance and sustainability in the supply chain. Thermosense is part of the company’s new strategic initiatives to help organizations measure and reduce their carbon footprint.

Thermosense will reduce lost loads and chances of rejected goods that often impact profitability for industries like dairy, frozen meats, and pharmaceuticals, that typically rely on an unbroken cold chain. A recent report suggests that the global cold chain monitoring market size in 2022 was valued at USD 387.44 Million in 2021, growing at a projected compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 8.43% from 2021 to 2027. Companies and individuals across the supply chain will be able to get instant visibility of the temperature conditions in which products were transported by using the Thermosense app that alerts users of non-compliant temperatures in the transporting vehicles, or specific storage units within the vehicle.

“In the next phase of our growth, TraceSafe is focused on helping organizations make their operations more efficient and reduce their carbon footprint. Millions of dollars are lost every year in food and medical waste, impacting everyone in the supply chain of temperature-sensitive goods. Thermosense is a simple yet powerful solution that will help several industries cut down losses and waste caused by lack of real-time visibility on temperature data,” said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. “We have been very successful in capturing accurate and sensitive data with our devices and platform for some of the biggest organizations across the world. We are confident that Thermosense will effectively replace manual record-keeping that compromises the compliance and quality of food and medical goods, representing a critical solution in an environment of growing global food and biomedical insecurity.”

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions transforming large-scale industrial and enterprise operations with unique wearables, industrial-grade sensors and award-winning analytics platform. The Company’s hardware solutions, powered by advanced low-power bluetooth beacons, work together with its proprietary software to provide mission-critical data enabling safer, efficient and sustainable enterprise environments. With presence across North America, Asia and Europe, TraceSafe’s solutions are trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, construction, events, education and government.

