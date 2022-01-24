Transportation Study: AI Significantly Reduces Accidents and Safety Incidents

An analysis by KeepTruckin of 5,000 fleets found that the use of AI in commercial vehicles resulted in 22% fewer accidents and 56% fewer unsafe driving incidents

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KeepTruckin, the leader in fleet management technology, has completed a study on the use of artificial intelligence technology for driver safety and coaching in commercial vehicles. A key takeaway was that using AI to monitor vehicles, drivers and road conditions and deliver coaching significantly reduced the number and severity of accidents and safety incidents.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, driver decisions, such as a driver driving too fast for conditions, and driver focus, such as a driver being inattentive or distracted, are the primary reasons for driver-caused commercial vehicle crashes. There were 4,479 fatal crashes and 114,00 injury crashes among large commercial vehicles in 2019, with each crash costing $91,000 on average, with that number increasing to $200,000 if there was an injury and $3.6 million if there was a fatality.

In its study, KeepTruckin analyzed over 5,000 fleets across two years to determine the impact of AI-powered dashcams and AI-based coaching on reducing high-risk driving behaviors and crashes. The research showed that fleets using AI-powered dashcams and frequent coaching had 22% fewer accidents and 56% fewer unsafe driving incidents compared to fleets that didn’t use dashcams or coaching.

KeepTruckin analyzed multiple safety metrics in calculating its data, including: unsafe driving behaviors (close following, distraction, drowsiness and seat belt violations); unsafe driving violations (as observed during roadside inspections and audits); harsh driving events (such as braking, cornering and acceleration); and speeding (the number of times a vehicle drove above the posted limit). Every fleet analyzed in the study was a KeepTruckin customer with at least 20 vehicles.

“The data we compiled over two years tell us that proactively identifying and modifying high-risk behaviors with a robust safety program can help save lives and ultimately drive significant bottom line improvements for businesses,” said Abhishek Gupta, Director of Product for Safety, Compliance, and Insurance at KeepTruckin. “As fleets and drivers experience even more pressures related to the driver shortages and supply chain issues, a proactive safety strategy can improve the safety, productivity, and profitability of businesses with commercial fleets.”

KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management technology that helps improve the safety, productivity and profitability of commercial fleets. Its AI-powered dashcams instantly detect unsafe driving behaviors and alert drivers in real time, and its technology also automatically filters videos that don’t represent actual safety risk. Fleet managers get prioritized videos with rich, actionable insights and can quickly zero in on the most critical events, so they know exactly which drivers to pay attention to and what behaviors to coach. Fleets can also choose to automatically coach drivers through the KeepTruckin Driver App after they complete their trip.

About KeepTruckin

KeepTruckin is the leader in fleet management technology. KeepTruckin’s IoT platform and AI-powered applications improve the safety, productivity and profitability of the businesses that power the physical economy. With one platform spanning video-based driver safety, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, GPS tracking, dispatch, and fuel and maintenance, KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management system that scales to meet the needs of over one million drivers and 120,000 customers, from small trucking companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Founded in 2013, KeepTruckin has over 2,700 employees and has raised $450 million from GV (formerly Google Ventures), Index Ventures, IVP, Greenoaks, and other leading investors. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit: keeptruckin.com.

