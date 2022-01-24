Ultimovacs Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on the Evolving Treatment Landscape of Melanoma

Oslo, 21. March 2022: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on the unmet need and treatment landscape of melanoma on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 10:00amET/4:00amCET. To register for the webinar, please click here.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have revolutionized the management of many cancers, including melanoma. Despite the recent advancements, many advanced metastatic melanoma patients still face a significant mortality risk, underscoring the strong need for more successful, effective melanoma therapies.

This webinar will feature a presentation from renowned expert in hematology-oncology Professor Dr. Oliver E. Bechter M.D., Ph.D., University Hospitals Leuven, who will discuss the current treatment landscape in melanoma today. Prof. Dr. Bechter will also discuss the unmet need and the potential for new therapies to generate an enhanced response for melanoma patients.

Ultimovacs’ Chief Medical Officer, Jens Bjorheim M.D., Ph.D., will give an update on the company’s lead cancer vaccine candidate UV1, an “off-the-shelf” therapeutic cancer vaccine that induces a specific T cell response against human telomerase, expressed in 85 – 90% of cancers at all stages. UV1 is investigated in a Phase II trial in malignant melanoma, INITIUM.

Prof. Dr. Bechter and Ultimovacs’ senior management will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the call.

Ultimovacs is a leader in the development of immune-stimulatory cancer vaccines. The company has initiated five Phase II trials with UV1 as an add-on therapy in more than 650 patients at 100 clinics in 15 countries. In addition to the universal cancer vaccine UV1, the company is also developing a vaccine adjuvant technology platform, TET.

Prof. Dr. Oliver Bechter is an internationally renowned expert in oncology, with specific clinical expertise in telomere biology, immune checkpoint inhibitors and malignant melanoma. For the last 10 years Prof. Dr. Bechter has worked as a professor for medical oncology with main clinical focus on skin tumors and immunotherapy at the Laboratory of Experimental Oncology at the University Hospitals Leuven and of the Leuven Cancer Institute in Belgium.

Prof. Dr. Bechter is a Principal Investigator for several clinical trials. He is also a member of numerous highly respected professional organizations, including the Austrian Society of Hematology and Oncology, American Association of Cancer Research, Belgium Society of Medical Oncology, American Society of Clinical Oncology and European Society Medical Oncology.

Prof. Dr. Bechter obtained both his M.D. and Ph.D. from Leopold Franzens Universität, Innsbruck and completed his postdoc in hematology-oncology and residency in internal medicine at the University Hospital, Innsbruck. He completed subsequent postdoc studies in cell and telomere biology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas TX, and his residency in hematology-oncology at the University Hospital, Innsbruck. Prof. Dr. Bechter is board certified in internal medicine and hematology-oncology.

About Ultimovacs

Ultimovacs is developing immune-stimulatory vaccines to treat a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs’ lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 targets human telomerase (hTERT), present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor to activate an immune system cascade and increase anti-tumor responses. With a broad Phase II program, Ultimovacs aims to clinically demonstrate UV1’s impact in multiple cancer types in combination with other immunotherapies. Ultimovacs’ second technology approach, based on the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and adjuvant in the same molecule and entered Phase I studies in 2021.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +47 906 86815

Mary-Ann Chang, LifeSci Advisors

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7483 284 853