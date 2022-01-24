Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Announces Strategic Partnership with Lian-Ou Health to Develop its Digital Marketing and Sales on E-Commerce Platforms

Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced that the Company had entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Lian-Ou Health Pharmaceutical (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. (“Lian-Ou Health”), a high-tech company focusing on pharmaceuticals, technology, operation, sales, and services, to develop the Company’s digital marketing and expand its sales channels on e-commerce platforms.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Lian-Ou Health will serve as the exclusive partner for the Company’s digital marketing efforts and as an authorized partner for the sales of the Company’s products on e-commerce platforms until December 31, 2024. Both parties agreed to cooperate with each other on areas including product promotion, product development and support, and customer services by leveraging each other’s resources and advantages. Both parties also agreed to provide training for the other party’s employees to further strengthen their competitiveness.

The strategic alliance with Lian-Ou Health is one of the Company’s approaches to stay competitive with the fast-evolving digital economy in China and tackle the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by exploring solutions in digital marketing and sales. Moreover, the Company focuses on its current business lines and continuously innovates in developing digital marketing and sales on e-commerce platforms, which is expected to provide the Company a new opportunity to grow in the face of the changing market environment.

Mr. Hanhui Li, Vice President of Lian-Ou Health, said, “As a practitioner of pharmaceutical Direct-To-Consumer (“DTC”) digital marketing and sales strategy, Lian-Ou Health has been exploring marketing strategies to adapt to changes in the pharmaceutical market. In the future, Lian-Ou Health will integrate digital capabilities and marketing resources for the Company’s digital transformation and work together to build the Company’s image as a longevous enterprise with well-recognized brands.”

Mr. Baochang Liu, COO of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, commented, “Cooperating with Lian-Ou Health will increase the Company’s brand value and is also an important turning point for the Company toward the digital marketing track. With Lian-Ou Health’s expertise, we will develop our digital marketing capabilities and further improve our brand recognition.”

Mr. Gang Lai, Chairman and CEO of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, commented, “The Company has always been deeply devoted to the traditional Chinese medicine market. We adhere to producing high-quality products and strive to enhance the brand recognition of our product ‘Bai Nian Dan’ among middle-aged and elderly people. Recent changes in the macro-environment and consumer preferences drive the Company to empower its brands through digital marketing and sales on e-commerce platforms. Moving forward, we are confident that our strategic cooperation with Lian-Ou Health will help us achieve sustainable development in the long run.”

About Lian-Ou Health Pharmaceutical (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Lian-Ou Health is a high-tech company focusing on medical treatment, technology, operation, sales and services. Lian-Ou Health provides digital basic services for business customers in the medical and health industry, including digital marketing services, self-developed AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment system, private domain traffic operation SaaS system, and network clinic SaaS system, Lian-Ou Health aims to help digital upgrade, content upgrade and membership upgrade of medical and health industry. For more information, visit website at http://www.lian-ou.com/.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals INC

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, headquartered in Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, is a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China. The Company specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being. The Company also distributes and sells biomedical drugs, medical instruments, Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces, and dietary supplements manufactured by third-party pharmaceutical companies. Currently, the Company’s products are sold in 30 provinces of China. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.universe-pharmacy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

