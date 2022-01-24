US DoD Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Report 2021-2025: Market Participants, Customers, and Department of Defense (DoD) Agencies that Influence the Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US DoD Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This research service focuses on the US military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) market. The base year for spending information is 2021, and example market participants and market size estimates for the years 2021 to 2025 are provided.

This study discusses market participants, customers, and Department of Defense (DoD) agencies that influence the industry. The main UAV platform types are outlined by their design and manufacturer. Also included are insights on the software and services essential to the DoD UAV market. In addition, market applications, growth opportunities, industry participants, technology trends, and market drivers and restraints are discussed.

The COVID-19 pandemic response has impacted supply chains on one hand, and on the other has highlighted many applications for commercial UAV in a way that will heavily impact the defense UAV sector during forecast period. The DoD and US armed forces’ increasingly demand advances in military UAV platforms and technologies, particularly in data processing software and artificial intelligence (AI), which drives the market. In turn, market competition is higher than ever – from traditional leading defense OEMs to small and medium-sized players.

These competitors offer new technologies and venues to the DoD, which is constantly seeking innovative, low-cost solutions amid growing threats from China, Russia, and aerial terrorism. However, global and domestic regulations burden foreign players’ ability to compete in the US market and hinder the export scale for US military UAV that is subject to Biden administration policy with regard to Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and other legal regulations.

This research service also analyzes current trends and future concepts that shed light on estimated spending, technologies, and the fastest application areas for market growth aligned with the newest and current US military UAV market developments.

The goal of the study is to help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies that can improve competitive and vibrant market share. This research was obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information.

Information has been garnered from existing reports and project material within the publisher database, including data from technical papers, specialized and reliable publications, seminars, and internal data. Senior consultants/industry analysts have conducted interviews with original equipment suppliers, services providers, distributors, customers, and government authorities. Primary research accounts for approximately 25% of the total research.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Department of Defense (DoD) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

What You Need to Know First

What You Need to Know First

Trends

Challenges

Market Analysis

Scope of Analysis

US DoD UAV Market Segmentation

Key Competitors in the US DoD UAV Market

Leading DoD UAV Platforms by Category

Current Leading Technology Trend for DoD UAV Domain

Market Definitions

Growth Metrics

Market Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Market Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast Analysis and Contracting Trends

Contract Values

Top 5 Contractors in 2021

Contract Analysis

Procurement Program Funding by Department

RDT&E Program Funding by Department

DoD UAV Contracts by Department

DoD UAV Contracts by Category

DoD UAV Contracts by Segment

DoD UAV Contracts by Platform

Contracts Market Share by Department (Air Force, Navy/Marine Corps)

Top DoD UAV Programs

Top DoD RDT&E UAV Programs

Other Leading DoD UAV Multi-year Programs (partial list)

Leading DoD Procurement & Services UAV Contracts

Leading DoD RDT&E UAV Contracts

Growth Opportunity Universe – US DoD UAV

Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Autonomous Systems

Growth Opportunity 2: Low-cost and Medium-capability Military UAV Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomy and Swarming

Growth Opportunity 3: AI for New UAV Operational Concepts

Growth Opportunity 4: Manned-Unmanned Teaming to Integrate UAV Platform into the Multi-domain Operations Concept

Growth Opportunity 5: Expansion of UAV Industry into the Energy Industry as Renewable Sources Increase

Growth Opportunity 6: Growing C4ISR Demands as Game-changer for Enhanced Operational UAV Effectiveness

Growth Opportunity 7: Growing Demand for UAV Training and Simulation to Mitigate USAF’s Pilot Recruitment Challenge

Growth Opportunity 8: Cybersecurity Solutions a Must to Counter UAV Intelligence Threats

Conclusions

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Appendix

NATO Military UAV Classification

List of Abbreviations

