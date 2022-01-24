USTC Corp Creates Over 50 More American Jobs for Immediate Hire

USTC Corp’s commitment to bring new jobs to the American workforce results in recruiting push to support the company’s expansion, new business development, and existing customer base

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USTC Corp, the leading one-stop shop for all materials, distribution, and supply chain management solutions for the broadband and telecommunications industry, announced today that they are recruiting for over 50 immediate full-time job openings across their 10 distribution and logistics locations in the U.S. to support their expanding operations and accelerated growth.

Founded in 2017 by Cédric Varasteh and backed by Washington, D.C. headquartered global investment firm Carlyle, USTC Corp is a premier distributor of materials and equipment powering HFC, FTTH, FTTx, wireless, and data center technologies. Last year, USTC Corp acquired Walker and Comstar Supply, and together the three organizations are redefining what a materials distributor and value-added services provider can be and do for their customers with more than 100 years of combined expertise, experience, and performance supporting the telecommunications and broadband industry. As a trusted partner for all technical and logistics expertise with extensive engineering capabilities and an experienced team of nearly 500 employees and counting, the group brings their own signature customer-centric approach to solving their customers’ toughest problems. The group is providing excellent career opportunities in the communities where they live and work.

Through organic growth across the country, USTC has created over 50 new full-time jobs for immediate hire across USTC, Walker, and Comstar Supply offering competitive salaries, comprehensive health, dental, and vision benefits, 401k matching, generous paid time off, and company holidays. The 50+ positions are within various departments including Operations, Finance & Accounting, Technical Engineering, and Sales, and are located across their 10 state-of-the-art facilities in New Jersey (including USTC Corp’s headquarters), North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Nevada, and Oklahoma.

Open positions include:

Field Systems Engineer (Optical) – Remote Position

Regional Account Sales Manager (West Region) – Remote Position

Director of Field Sales (East Region) – Remote Position

Field Systems Engineer (Server, Storage & Security) – Remote Position

Director of Operations – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

For a list of all open positions, visit: http://www.ustc-corp.com/career. Interested candidates can apply by emailing [email protected].

Cédric Varasteh, Founder and CEO of USTC Corp and Chairman of the Board, commented: “Our employees are at the heart of our success – they are our best asset. We’re a team of great people doing extraordinary work at the intersection of innovation, technology, and communication, and we couldn’t be prouder to be creating even more well-paying American jobs across the U.S. This is an exciting milestone for us as we expand not just our team but also our great American workforce.”

Yvette Panno, SVP of Human Resources, added: “Being able to continuously attract top talent and build a first-rate team across our 10 locations in six states speaks to our Values and contemporary Company Culture, and fills us with great pride.” She continued: “We believe in good people, products, partnerships, and processes. And as our guiding principles outline, we truly value the people who do the work as well as the work they do.”

Adding more than 50 positions to its highly skilled workforce continues USTC’s investment in creating more American jobs and their commitment to providing an inclusive, safe, and diverse work environment with a family-oriented culture where employees can grow and succeed. The company expects to hire additional roles in the coming months to accommodate its rapid growth. With an extensive portfolio of 17,000+ state-of-the-art products from over 750 industry-leading suppliers and world-class logistics solutions, the group supports their customers with the flexibility and reliability needed to build, upgrade, and maintain networks for seamless delivery of high-speed Internet, Video, Data, and Voice services to Residential, Business, and Mobile Users.

USTC Corp takes immense pride in the relationships with their valued employees, partners, customers. They’re looking to expand their team and capabilities, leading to exciting career opportunities across the U.S., and applicants are encouraged to apply to find out why USTC Corp is a great place to work by emailing [email protected].

About USTC Corp



Together, USTC Corp, Walker, and Comstar Supply have created a leading one-stop shop for all materials, technical expertise, supply chain management solutions, and the value-added distribution of passive and active equipment and tooling from over 750 global suppliers supporting the broadband and telecommunications industry. Founded in 2017 by CEO and Chairman of the Board, Cédric Varasteh, the company is headquartered in Edison, NJ, with expanded operations in Dallas and Tyler, Texas; Winston-Salem and Raleigh, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Reno, Nevada; and Gilbert, Oklahoma. With flexible delivery models, a plug-and-play approach, and modular set of value-added services, USTC believes that customers deserve customization. Their experienced team of nearly 500 employees and counting across 10 facilities in the U.S. are working hard every day dedicated to customer satisfaction and reliability. To learn more, visit www.ustc-corp.com and follow USTC Corp on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/USTCcorp.

USTC is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or protected veteran status. USTC maintains a drug-free and smoke-free workplace.

Contacts

Media:

USTC Corp:

Lindsay Hittner, Director of Marketing



Phone: +1 732-718-6283



Email: [email protected]