Vallon Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the 5th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

David Baker, President and CEO of Vallon to participate in the virtual Advances in Neuropsychiatry Panel, today, March 23rdat 9:00 AM ET

Philadelphia, PA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of CNS disorders, announced today that David Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Vallon will participate at the virtual 5th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum on the “Advances in Neuropsychiatry” panel, being held today, March 23, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET. A live webcast of the panel will be accessible to those registered to attend the conference.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with CNS disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse-deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

