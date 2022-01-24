Valneva Announces Filing of 2021 Universal Registration Document and US Form 20-F

Saint–Herblain (France), March 24, 2022 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, announced today the filing of its 2021 Universal Registration Document (URD) with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 23, 2022 under the filing number D.22-0140 and its Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2022.

Valneva’s 2021 Universal Registration Document includes the Company’s 2021 Annual Financial Report, Management Board Report, the Supervisory Board’s report on Corporate Governance and the Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

The 2021 URD and Form 20-F also include a description of the Group’s major agreements, including obligations, timelines and remedies related to product approval and delivery under the Advance Purchase Agreement with the European Commission.

These documents are available on Valneva’s website (https://valneva.com/investors/financial-reports/) and will also be available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and SEC (www.sec.gov) websites, respectively. Hard copies of these documents may be obtained from the Company, free of charge, upon request at the following address: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain, France.

