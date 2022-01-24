Verint Named a Winner on the Prestigious CRM Watchlist for the Fourth Year Running

2022 List Recognizes Industry Leaders for Significant and Sustainable Impact on the Market

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Award—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that it was named a winner on the 2022 CRM Watchlist, an annual evaluation conducted by industry analyst Paul Greenberg, president of the 56 Group, LLC and notable CRM author.

The CRM Watchlist recognizes companies that not only had the most impact in the customer-facing technology world in the past year, but also are likely to maintain that impact for the next few years. Out of 59 submissions, Verint was one of 16 companies named to the Watchlist, now in its nineteenth year.

Greenberg refines his evaluation criteria slightly each year to accommodate market, technology and cultural shifts in the enterprise. This year’s focus was on the significant impact a company has had on the market – and the corporate infrastructure, strategy, and resources needed to sustain that impact over the next three years. For impact to be considered sustainable, the company has to be well-rounded: it has financial stability, solid management, excellent products and services, superb culture, and a strong partner ecosystem to help sustain its efforts. Greenberg looks for a clear vision and mission and also clear-cut strategies for outreach to get customers, analysts, journalists, prospects, and influencers engaged. He says, “That takes a complete and complex set of tools and activities, including marketing, analyst relations and public relations programs, and the ‘theatrical’ activities that establish the corporate identity necessary to stay top of mind, as well as capture share of wallet.”

According to Greenberg, “Verint was recognized for its focus on impacting the market through thought leadership. Under the direction of its new chief marketing officer, the company greatly expanded its market presence by building infrastructure to support thought leadership, outreach and marketing efforts that go beyond traditional methods. This came through online conversations, livestreams, pre-recorded events and more.”

“We are honored to be among the companies included in the CRM Watchlist,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “After becoming a pure-play customer engagement company last year, we launched an ongoing primary research effort that revealed the challenges our customers were facing as a result of the pandemic. We rallied around this idea of the Engagement Capacity Gap throughout 2021 with the mission of helping our customers close the gap by leveraging technology and AI. It’s rewarding to see those efforts being recognized.”

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

