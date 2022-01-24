Veteran Healthcare Executive and Reimbursement Expert Joins InterVenn Biosciences’ Board of Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InterVenn Biosciences, a clinical technology company leveraging AI-powered glycoproteomics to transform the future of healthcare, today announced that James Almas, MD, has joined the company’s Board of Advisors. Dr. Almas, who is VP & National Medical Director of Clinical Effectiveness at Laboratory Corporation of America Holding (Labcorp), is advising InterVenn on reimbursement strategy, health economics, coding, and other foundational activities required for commercialization of novel diagnostic tests for the clinical market.

Dr. Almas is a board-certified pathologist with years of experience in hospitals, independent laboratories, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). He recently served as Medical Director of the Molecular Diagnostic Services Program (MolDX) program at Palmetto GBA, one of the nation’s largest providers of high-volume claims and transaction processing, contact center operations and technical services to the federal government’s Medicare program. Dr. Almas oversaw coverage and reimbursement through the program for 28 states for Medicare.

Prior to that service, Dr. Almas was a medical officer in the Coverage and Analysis Group at CMS. At CMS, he was responsible for the National Coverage Determinations in the area of laboratories and was involved with the parallel review process (with the US Food and Drug Administration) for the Foundation Medicine application. Dr. Almas also previously served as the College of American Pathologists’/American Medical Associations’ Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) – Advisor to the CPT Editorial Panel.

“Dr. Almas is an industry reimbursement expert with a long track record and extensive experience that will be extremely valuable to InterVenn and will and help to accelerate the preparation of the suite of innovative glycoproteomics-based tests we are bringing to market,” said Aldo Carrascoso, CEO of InterVenn. “We’re very pleased to have Dr. Almas join our prestigious Board of Advisors, as we gear up for the next phase of our commercialization efforts.”

“I’m excited to join InterVenn’s Board of Advisors and to have the opportunity to work with the company’s leadership team to help advance its glycoproteomics solutions for clinical decision support across the treatment continuum,” said Dr. Almas. “InterVenn’s tools and technologies have the potential to transform healthcare by earlier detection of disease, significantly better predictive capabilities, and reduction of costs for providers and payors.”

InterVenn has developed the world’s first technology platform to interrogate and decode the glycoproteome which will help accelerate the shift from the healthcare industry’s traditional focus on disease management to the new realm of preventive care and health management. InterVenn is using its perspectIV™ platform to create a robust pipeline of accessible, clinically validated tests and diagnostic applications that are designed to provide novel, accurate insights to improve patient outcomes.

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn Biosciences is a clinical technology company leveraging AI-powered software to unlock the value of glycoproteomics to develop transformational healthcare solutions. The glycoproteome is a source of life-critical information about human biology that has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes, but which has remained inaccessible due to its vast complexity. InterVenn is pioneering a new AI-powered platform to decode and unlock the potential of the glycoproteome for the first time in history. To optimize this entirely new layer of biology, the company has developed a platform, leveraged directly or through collaborations with its partners, capable of producing a robust pipeline of powerful clinical applications, ranging from early disease screening, diagnostics and disease/therapy monitoig tools to the discovery of novel drug targets and therapeutics. InterVenn will ultimately transform the concept of personalized, predictive, and preventative care into a tangible, patient-centered reality. For more information, visit www.intervenn.com.

