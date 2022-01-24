White Oak Healthcare Finance Provides $395 Million Senior Credit Facility to Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC (“White Oak”) announced today that it acted as sole lender and administrative agent for a $395 million senior credit facility to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (“Genesis”).

With roots dating back to 1985, Genesis is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, offer services to more than 250 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 22 states nationwide. Genesis affiliates provide high-quality post-acute care, long-term care and assisted/senior living services in the local markets in which they serve.

“Genesis is a well-established and important healthcare provider in the post-acute – long-term care continuum. We are very excited to be their financing partner and to help them continue to provide high-quality services to this important population,” said Isaac Soleimani, Chairman and CEO at White Oak. “Being able to provide and hold the entire credit facility underscores our commitment to the industry and ability to deliver certainty of execution for our clients.”

“We are excited about our partnership and strong relationship with White Oak,” said David Harrington, Executive Chairman at Genesis. “White Oak has a deep understanding of the skilled nursing industry as well as the challenges and opportunities within our sector. Their unique combination of domain expertise, flexibility, and transparency made the process very efficient and a great pleasure for us. This loan is an important step in the restructuring of Genesis as a leader in high-quality health care service delivery.”

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, offer services to more than 250 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 23 states nationwide. Genesis affiliates provide high-quality post-acute care, long-term care and assisted/senior living services in the local markets in which they serve. All facilities follow a universal staff COVID-19 vaccine requirement to protect patients, residents, families and fellow colleagues. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,100 healthcare providers in 43 states and the District of Columbia. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

Genesis is headquartered in downtown Kennett Square, Pennsylvania – a historic borough located southwest of Philadelphia and about 20 minutes northwest of Wilmington, Delaware.

About White Oak Healthcare Finance

White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC (“WOHCF”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a lender to all subsectors within the healthcare industry including healthcare services, pharma and life sciences, medical devices, healthcare technology, healthcare real estate, hospitals and SNFs. WOHCF has deep domain expertise with a sole focus on healthcare, which enables it to provide flexible and creative solutions with certainty of execution. WOHCF offers a differentiated product set including cash flow term loans, asset based loans and ABL Stretch facilities, unitranche facilities, last out financings, real estate financings, equipment financings and opportunistic investments.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“WOGA”) is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Together with its financing affiliates, WOGA provides over twenty lending products to the market, including term, asset-based, and equipment loans, to all sectors of the economy. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $10 billion across its product lines, utilizing a disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns to investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

